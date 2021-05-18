Quebec reopening plan, Canadian vaccine COVID shows promise: In News for May 18

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of May 18 … What we are looking at in Canada …

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of May 18 …

What we are looking at in Canada …

One of Canada’s once hottest countries COVID-19 is beginning to look freely at public health restrictions.

Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault is scheduled to announce the province’s reopening plan today, which is said to be similar to Saskatchewan’s “Reopening Roadmap.”

Saskatchewan’s three-step plans call for a gradual reopening with various restrictions lifted after 70 percent of people are vaccinated above certain age thresholds. It removes most restrictions three weeks after 70 per cent of all adults in the province receive their first doses of vaccine.

Quebec has set a goal of vaccinating 75 percent of all adults in the province by the national holiday of June 24 Fte. To date, 49 percent of adults in Quebec have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The reopening plan comes a day after Quebec reported 551 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new daily cases reported in the province since September.

Meanwhile, the current Ontario hotspot is opening vaccine appointments for all residents aged 18 and over starting today.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call center or reservation systems of local health units.

The provincial government is extending the right ahead of schedule as the expected doses arrived early.

Mayors in the major cities of Greater Toronto and the Hamilton area have called for more vaccines to follow an expected increase in demand for appointments today.

—

Also this …

A Phase 2 trial of Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising antibody results.

Medicago executive vice president Nathalie Landry says the Quebec-based company vaccine produced 10 times more antibodies in adults than those who had COVID-19.

The results have not yet been reviewed by colleagues, but Landry says her team is “certainly confident” that the vaccine will also prove to be very effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

The Medicago vaccine uses a cousin of the tobacco plant to grow a particle that resembles the virus that causes COVID-19 but that does not contain any genetic material.

Canada pre-purchased 20 million doses of the Medicago vaccine but most Canadians will be vaccinated before the shot is approved.

—

What we are looking at in the US …

WASHINGTON An issue that could dramatically change nearly 50 years of abortion rights decisions in the United States will be considered by the Supreme Court.

The court agreed Monday to take up the issue of whether states can ban abortions before a fetus survives outside the womb.

Mississippi, which is seeking permission to enforce an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is not asking the court to overturn 1973 Roe v. Wade confirming a woman’s right to an abortion, or a decision 19 years later that reaffirmed it.

But abortion rights advocates said the issue is a clear threat to abortion rights.

“The court cannot uphold this law without overturning Roe’s main defense against Wade,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, told reporters.

Even if the court does not explicitly overturn previous cases, a state-friendly decision may lay the groundwork for allowing even more restrictions on abortion, including state abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six week.

The issue will probably be discussed in the fall, with a likely decision in the spring of 2022.

—

What are we looking at in the rest of the world …

WASHINGTON A lawyer for a 73-year-old man from Pakistan says his client has been approved for release after more than 16 years in custody at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Saifullah Paracha is the oldest prisoner in the US base.

He has been held under suspicion of links to al-Qaeda but has never been charged with a crime. He was cleared from the inmate review board along with two other men, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November.

As usual, the announcement did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha “is not a continuing threat” to the US, Sullivan-Bennis said.

It does not mean his imminent release. But it is a crucial step before the US government negotiates a repatriation agreement with Pakistan for his return. The administration of President Joe Biden has said it intends to resume efforts to close the detention center, a process that former President Donald Trump halted.

Paracha’s lawyer said she thinks he will return home in the next few months.

“The Pakistanis want him back and our understanding is that there are no obstacles to his return,” she said.

—

On this day in 1966 …

Paul Joseph Chartier was killed when a home-made bomb exploded in a Parliament Hill toilet. The 45-year-old man apparently planned to bomb the House of Commons.

—

In the fun …

TORONTO Daniel Levy is sailing in new waters after the success of the CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” and finding people are much more willing to his ideas these days.

The co-creator and show star set up in Toronto is working under a three-year general agreement with ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, which has it developing and producing written projects.

Levy says he is picking and pulling some ideas he used to write in a diary when he had a rare downtime while creating “Schitt’s Creek,” which ended his sixth and final season last year.

“Fortunately I’m now in a place where people are really interested in those ideas, which is a big contrast to when I started and nobody cared,” he said from Los Angeles.

“I was immersed in the world of animation, I played with the concept of what a thriller would look like, I hope to create a rom-com together for myself. It has always been a dream, I write a romantic comedy “For me, because Hollywood certainly is not. And really exploring all areas outside of what I had done on the show.”

“Schitt’s Creek” followed the formerly wealthy Rose family as they became accustomed to a more humble life at a motel in a small town.

Many fans are hoping for a movie with Roses, who are also starring co-creators Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. But “as of now, nothing is happening” on that front, Levy said.

—

ICYMI …

The 100th anniversary of the innovative research that led to the discovery of insulin is appearing in a new Heritage Minute.

Historica Canada released the latest in its ongoing series highlighting some of the country’s crowning achievements.

Set in late 1921, the one-minute video runs on 13-year-old Leonard Thompson, the first patient to receive successful injections for his Type 1 diabetes.

As Thompson’s health deteriorates, Short also follows scientists who develop insulin at the University of Toronto, including Frederick Banting and Charles Best, as well as JJR Macleod and James Collip.

Insulin is considered by some to be the most important medical discovery of the 20th century.

This would eventually remove a death sentence for millions of people across the globe suffering from diabetes.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 18, 2021.

Canadian Press