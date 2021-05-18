Cyclone Tauktae: India hit by the strongest storm to ever hit the west coast as it rotates by Covid





Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, a hurricane with wind speed equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane that formed in the Arabian Sea, caused it to fall Monday night local time in Gujarat. It intensified slightly as it hit the western state with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (125 mph), according to the United States Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

By Tuesday morning, it had weakened from an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” to a “severe cyclonic storm,” according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Photos and videos show highways turned into rivers by heavy rain and trees and power lines collapsed by wild winds. The cyclone has killed at least 26 people across the coastal states of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, according to state authorities.

The deaths were due to drowning at sea, house collapses, lightning strikes and other severe weather-related accidents, according to state disaster management authorities.

This comes as India shakes off its second wave of the coronavirus, which has infected millions and killed tens of thousands since it launched in mid-March. Although daily case figures began to decline over the past week, Covid-related deaths continue to break record highs and the crisis is far from over – especially in rural areas with fewer medical resources and equipment. Covid patients were among hundreds of thousands evacuated from low-lying areas this week as the region prepared for the arrival of the cyclone. In Mumbai, 580 patients from temporary care centers were transferred to various hospitals on Friday and Saturday, according to the city municipal corporation. It is not the first time India has dealt with natural disasters during the pandemic – last year, the country faced cyclones in late May and early June that also prompted mass evacuations. At the time, however, India’s cases were still relatively low, at less than 10,000 a day, and the country was emerging from a severe deadlock. This time, India is the global epicenter of the pandemic. His health care system has collapsed and patients are still dying from lack of oxygen and other supplies. The government is more fragile and with a bigger watch than before, as it tries to contain the blast while facing severe criticism both inside and outside the country. And the cyclone may just be the harbinger of more disaster to come as India’s monsoon season approaches a few months. ‘A terrible double blow’ More than 200,000 people in Gujarat have been evacuated from coastal areas, Prime Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday. More than 2,435 villages lost energy, although 484 have since restored it. Storm surges of up to 13 meters (4 meters) could bring significant coastal flooding to the region, IMD warned. Ahmedabad, the most populous city in Gujarat, could see nearly 4 inches (102 mm) of rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours – more than its average rainfall from January to June. Thousands of people in Kerala and Karnataka are seeking refuge in relief camps, with many homes damaged by extreme weather, according to the two countries’ prime ministers. India National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed more than 100 teams in all six coastal states to assist field efforts. The Indian Army is also deployed; on Tuesday, the Navy said it rescued 177 people from a barge that sank in an oil field off the coast of Mumbai. The cyclone, which is following the north, is also affecting pandemic relief efforts. Among the 400 Covid-19 hospitals in Gujarat, power supply has been cut to 100, Rupani said on Tuesday. All hospitals have backup generators – but these devices failed at four hospitals, leaving them without electricity. Authorities are working to repair the affected generators, Rupani said. Vaccinations have been suspended throughout Gujarat. “The big concern was that of Covid,” he said. “The oxygen we produce is transported to our hospitals, but we also have to send oxygen to other states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, etc.” Oxygen production is ongoing throughout the cycle, he said. “This cyclone is a terrible double blow to the millions of people in India whose families have been devastated by Covid’s record infections and deaths,” said Udaya Regmi, head of the South Asian Federation of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. red in a statement Monday. “Many families are barely staying at sea,” he added. A curfew was already in place in 36 cities in Gujarat as part of its Covid restrictions. It was scheduled to end on Tuesday, but has now been extended for another three days due to the cyclone, Rupani said. The upcoming monsoon season adds another layer of complications. Every year, heavy monsoon rains begin in June and last until early fall, replenishing the water supplies on which farmers rely to feed their crops. But rainfall constantly overloads flood management systems and causes significant damage to severely affected areas. The monsoon season has become more intense over the years, as climate change has made the weather more extreme and unpredictable. In 2018, hundreds died in Kerala state alone due to flooding in August. In 2019, more than 1600 died throughout the country during the monsoon season. A study published earlier this year suggested that for every degree Celsius of global warming, India’s monsoon rainfall is likely to rise by 5% – meaning more “chaotic” monsoon seasons. Although this year’s monsoon season is not scheduled to begin until June 1, it may arrive early due to the destruction of Cyclone Tauktae and changing winds, according to CNN meteorologists.

