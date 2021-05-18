live coronavirus updates on 18 May 2021

A therapeutic anti-COVID-19 application of the drug 2-DG has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a DRDO laboratory together with DRL. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh formally handed over the medicine to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The results of clinical trials have shown that this molecule helps in faster healing of hospitalized patients and reduces additional oxygen dependence, DRDO said earlier adding, a higher percentage of patients treated with 2-DG showed negative RT-PCR conversion in patients with COVID.

Here you can track cases of coronavirus, deaths and testing levels at the national and state levels. A list of State Aid Line numbers is also available.

Here are the latest updates:

national

Will take steps to modernize vaccination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke Tuesday with the 46 District High Magistrates of COVID-19 in the first two interactions, telling them that local innovations for a larger strategy were welcome and that the Center would provide a plan. biweekly for the supply of vaccines to guide vaccination and loss prevention.

Read also: Editor | Absence and loss

The interaction on video conferencing was with 46 District Magistrates in eight States with the Prime Ministers of these eight States, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, present and lasted for more than two hours. Interior Minister Amit Shah held meetings where District Magistrates shared their experiences in fighting COVID-19. Hebbar Nistula

Madhya Pradesh

$ 5 Assistance to Relatives of MP Government Staff Who Died of COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a scheme to provide 5 lakhs in financial assistance to the families of its employees who died of COVID-19, Interior Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

In addition, the government has also started another scheme, as part of which each of the addicted victims will be employed in the same post as held by the deceased, said Mr. Lots of reporters here.

These facilities would be provided under Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana (for financial assistance to the families of deceased employees) and Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Anukampa Niyukti (to employ subordinates of the deceased out of compassion).

Mr Mishra said the schemes would be intended for all regular, day-to-day employees, contract workers and outsiders who died due to coronavirus infection.

“An immediate financial assistance of 5 lakhs will be given to the families of such employees,” the Minister said, adding that this scheme is applicable from March 30, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The next scheme to hire persons in charge of such victims is applicable from March 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, he added. PTI

Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan’s brother Jitender Balyan dies of COVID-19

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan’s brother, Jitender Balyan, died at AIIMS, Delhi due to COVID-19 on May 18, according to family members.

Jitender Balyan, who was the brother of the Union Minister’s cousin, was elected as the village head of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district in the recently concluded Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He became infected with COVID-19 during the election campaign and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, family members said. PTI

Karnataka

Karnataka receives the 4th medical oxygen load by train

A high-speed oxygen train from Jamshedpur carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, railway officials said.

The state has so far received 480 tonnes of oxygen from Odisha and Jharkhand by rail, said Southwest Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde.

According to Mr. Hegde, the fourth train had departed from Jamshedpur in the early hours of Monday and arrived in Bengaluru this morning carrying the LMO in six containers.

Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa has said the state required about 1,200 tonnes of oxygen to meet demand as COVID cases increased.

The Navy has also intervened to supply the state with LMO and medical supplies, which are essential in treating coronavirus infections. PTI

national

270 doctors have died in the second wave of the pandemic: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, said about 270 doctors across the country have undergone coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

The list of dead doctors includes former IMA president Dr. KK Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of doctors, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 physicians contracted the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

“Last year, 748 doctors across India underwent COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors.

“The second wave of the pandemic is proving to be extremely fatal for everyone and especially for the healthcare workers at the forefront,” said IMA president JA Jayalal.

national

Former IMA president KK Aggarwal dies of COVID-19

Padma Shree Award winner and former national president of Indian Medical Association KK Aggarwal (62) passed away due to COVID-related complications at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhion on Monday, May 17, 2021 at night.

Dr. Aggarwal had been in fan support since last week. A statement posted on his Twitter account said the doctor underwent illness on Monday at 11.30pm.

Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and programs and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not to be sad, the statement said.

Rajasthan

Dungarpur villagers manage to contain virus infection

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, villagers in the Dungarpur tribal district have managed to contain the infection, thanks to the Mera Zila Corona Mukt (my district, no crown) administration campaign. Villagers have joined hands with health workers in the task of identifying and managing infected persons.

A four-day door-to-door study that covered almost every household earlier this month, despite its difficult geography, helped identify 13,512 people with influenza-like illness (ILI) in the main stage. Subsequent action of supplying medicine kits, quarantining patients and implementing the COVID-19 protocol led to an effective pandemic control.

national

The Prime Minister calls on doctors to take oxygen checks, telemedicine services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors across the country dealing with the second wave of the pandemic, urging them to include oxygen controls, forming teams to provide telemedicine services to those undergoing isolation at home and in rural areas. and the new mucormycosis challenge.

Sputnik vaccine

Sputnik V

Many states show interest in Sputnik V

Many countries have turned to Dr. Reddys Laboratories, the marketing partner for Sputnik V in India to purchase the Russian vaccine, said Monday a member of the enterprise management team.

Their interest takes on the background of the vaccination program in the country which is slowing down due to a shortage of vaccines and more people becoming eligible at the Center earlier this month allowing vaccination of those over 18 years old.

Odisha

Odisha announces 3-month house-to-house COVID-19 survey

Amid reports of widespread infections in rural pockets, the Odisha government announced on Monday the launch of a home-based study on the symptoms and co-diseases of COVID-19. The survey will be conducted by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers.

A quarterly house-to-house study (for COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and AWWs will begin starting May 24. They will receive an additional stimulus of 1,000 per month for these three months, said Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik as he was addressing a meeting of all parties here.

(With contributions from our Correspondents and Agencies)