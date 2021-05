Assistant Leicester mayor urges Jewish leaders to sign pledge condemning killings

The assistant mayor of Leicester Labor has sparked outrage after demanding that leaders of the Jewish and Muslim faiths in his city sign a statement condemning “the killings of innocent and Palestinian people”. Kirk Master, the deputy mayor for neighborhoods, also demanded that the city: “Our communities show their support by displaying the Palestinian flag everywhere.” He also wrote that he wanted “our Council of Faith to produce a statement condemning the Israeli occupation and apartheid.” Receive the Daily Hebrew News Edition and Never Forget Our Top Stories Sign Up for Free But the Master affirmed: “This is not against our Jewish brothers and sisters, who are very close to us. “This is a crime against humanity that cannot be ignored.” Call to wave the Palestinian flag Master, a former police and crime commissioner in East Midlands, was widely criticized after posting the one-sided statement on social media. Rupert Matthews, Leicester Police and Crime Commissioner Leicestershire & Rutland and Police, reacted angrily to the Master’s statement and demanded that he remove the reference to his past role as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner from his Twitter account . He wrote on his personal Twitter page: “You are no longer the PCC Deputy for Leicestershire. Please remove this from your Twitter glove. I do not want neither my office nor I to associate with your views. ” Elsewhere, Chris Williams, a historian, said: “We must separate the policy of support for Palestine from the positions of the Jewish people in Britain.” “Thus, they should not be challenged, individually or together, for the conduct of the state of Israel.” Call for a statement from Jewish and Muslim leaders Labor MPs lined up in the left-wing Socialist Campaign Group has been among the loudest pro-Palestinian voices in Westminster. But there has also been a marked increase in partisan support for the Palestinian cause among the Conservatives. Former Foreign Minister Sir Alan Duncan wrote on the Home Conservative website: The last few weeks have vividly illustrated that the UK government has lived a lie for years. Its politics, as it is, exists in a moral vacuum. Chris Doyle of the Arab-British Council of Understanding told the Guardian: “There could be a difference of opinion. It was evident how many Conservative MPs last week in the Commons criticized the role of Israeli security forces in the al-Aqsa Mosque. He added that this could reflect the recent success of the Conservatives with Muslim voters and the number of Tory MPs representing countries not previously won by the Conservatives.







