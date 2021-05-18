UK climate champion Nigel Topping says he is stubbornly optimistic that the world will join in a deal to create a zero-sum transition in the UN climate talks later this year.

The key role on the eve of the UN Climate Summit, to be held in Glasgow in November, is to encourage and encourage action by businesses, civil society and local and regional government on climate change.

Toping acknowledges the need to be sanguine in light of the fact that the world has not done enough and time is running out. But I am a stubborn optimist, he said.

Topping, who was named UK climate champion by Boris Johnson last year, said: “We know what needs to be done, we have solutions and we are rapidly seeing the whole world converge on a deal.

Most commentators have not studied history enough to see that these intricate industrial transformations always seemed to always need to be started, but then went very quickly.

Topping and his climate champion friend Chiles Gonzalo Muoz are leading the so-called Race to Zero, a global campaign to gather support and commitments for a net zero future and emission limits for the next decade.

Topping says he is making soap boxes to support as much support as possible from city leaders, regional governments, business and civil society to support the transition to zero.

The UK Government is committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and recently announced that it will reduce emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels in a move to boost actions ahead of Cop26.

In Cop26, nations will be required to set national plans for carbon curbs over the next 10 years.

Transformational change starts with bold goals, then you need to seal policies. This is quite normal in politics, Topping said.

Public support for the changes needed to turn economies into net zeros was vital, Topping said.

A new BBC documentary, People versus climate change, tracks personal travel and major life changes taken by some members of the public who attended the UK governments’ climate assembly last year. The film follows some of the participants, including Sue Peachey, 56, from Batheaston to Bath, a former fishmonger and traffic ranger who now manages a retirement home. Since the experience, Peachey has bought an electric car and joined the parish council to protect local climate action.

Topping said the experiences of those who participated highlighted how perspectives can change as a result of a little education and informed conversations.

It ‘s really simple on one level, but also complicated. We need to challenge everyone and ask them, what difference does this mean to me?

Businesses, he said, had to be held accountable as they made commitments to reduce emissions and transition to a zero future.

Zero Race Campaign is trying to build momentum around shifting to zero. All the companies that are in the race to zero are pledging not only to go down to the area within the five CEOs, but playing their part in achieving the 50% reduction by 2030, with clear objectives intermediate and by publishing and approving their plans he said.

And they need to be held accountable by the government, the public and investors to make sure they are doing enough in the next two years to be on the right track.