International
The challenges will ‘definitely increase’ this week
The chief medical officer of the Health Service has said the ransomware attack has had a profound effect across the HSE and the ability to provide care and that these challenges “will undoubtedly increase” for most hospitals this week.
Dr. Colm Henry said so much modern health care depends heavily on information technology systems for the safe delivery of care.
The HSE was forced to shut down all its IT systems last week following the “significant” ransomware attack, which focused on accessing data stored on central servers.
Speaking at RT Morning Ireland, Dr Henry said urgency and critical care time are being provided, but not in the same way as before.
He said the ranking of tests, the comparison of results and the writing of results are “completely IT-related”, and there are people in hospitals who are now giving results to consultants, while medical teams are calling the doctor’s doctors directly.
He said the HSE was working with outside agencies and the priority is to restore those clinical systems on which critical services depend.
These include maternity, radiology, radiotherapy, newborn and diagnostics.
Dr Henry said progress has been made with volunteer hospitals, whose systems are somewhat independent of the HSE. However, he warned that it would take a considerable period of time to restore the systems in most hospitals.
He said the HSE had no choice but to shut down all systems, as some were corrupt and the information was encrypted.
He said he was hopeful there would be unforeseen plans that would ensure staff were paid on Thursday as planned, but he was unable to guarantee that this would happen.
HSE warns it will take weeks to fix IT systems
‘No sense’ other agencies affected by the attack – Ryan
Tusla faces significant challenges after the cyber attack after the cyber attack
Taoiseach has said cyber security is under constant scrutiny in all state agencies.
Speaking on his way to the Cabinet meeting this morning, Micheál Martin said that these kinds of attacks are a very important threat to both the state and the private sector.
He said they are working to make sure criminals do not take advantage of the situation after the cyber attack and the government’s response is “consistent and methodical”.
Mr Martin said there was a possibility that patient data could be accessed and shared and that security experts were assessing the full impact of this threat and its implications.
He said it is shocking how people’s lives have been disrupted and work is being done to ensure the return of affected services as soon as possible.
Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the government would not be blackmailed into paying the criminals who carried out the cyber attack.
“The government will not pay any money. We will protect our citizens. We will not be blackmailed,” she said.
Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said an assessment is under way to see how much information has been coded and received from HSE networks.
He said it was too early to know what gateway was used to log in but added that “the best IT brain in the country” is investigating the attack.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that while it may take weeks for the HSE to take over all of its IT systems, steady progress is being made, starting with services for the most urgent patients.
He continues to assess the impact of the attack, with the most affected areas being radiology, diagnostics and patient management systems.
The compilation and publication of some data on Covid-19 and vaccination progress are also affected.
There are 2,000 patient management systems and 80,000 devices to set up and operate safely.
It remains unclear whether patient information has been compromised.
A former top information officer with the HSE said the hackers behind the ransomware attack were probably aware of vulnerabilities in the HSE system, but would have looked at healthcare in many countries to see what could be exploited.
Also speaking at Morning Ireland, Richard Corbridge, who is now CIO with Boots UK, said it is “less of a target for HSE, and more of a target for where holes are in systems across Europe, perhaps more wide”.
He said healthcare systems around the world find it difficult to invest and maintain software systems to the highest standards and what happened is “to some extent” the consequences of under-investing.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]