The challenges will ‘definitely increase’ this week

The chief medical officer of the Health Service has said the ransomware attack has had a profound effect across the HSE and the ability to provide care and that these challenges “will undoubtedly increase” for most hospitals this week.

Dr. Colm Henry said so much modern health care depends heavily on information technology systems for the safe delivery of care.

The HSE was forced to shut down all its IT systems last week following the “significant” ransomware attack, which focused on accessing data stored on central servers.

Speaking at RT Morning Ireland, Dr Henry said urgency and critical care time are being provided, but not in the same way as before.

He said the ranking of tests, the comparison of results and the writing of results are “completely IT-related”, and there are people in hospitals who are now giving results to consultants, while medical teams are calling the doctor’s doctors directly.

He said the HSE was working with outside agencies and the priority is to restore those clinical systems on which critical services depend.

These include maternity, radiology, radiotherapy, newborn and diagnostics.

Dr Henry said progress has been made with volunteer hospitals, whose systems are somewhat independent of the HSE. However, he warned that it would take a considerable period of time to restore the systems in most hospitals.

He said the HSE had no choice but to shut down all systems, as some were corrupt and the information was encrypted.

He said he was hopeful there would be unforeseen plans that would ensure staff were paid on Thursday as planned, but he was unable to guarantee that this would happen.

HSE warns it will take weeks to fix IT systems

‘No sense’ other agencies affected by the attack – Ryan

Tusla faces significant challenges after the cyber attack after the cyber attack

Taoiseach has said cyber security is under constant scrutiny in all state agencies.

Speaking on his way to the Cabinet meeting this morning, Micheál Martin said that these kinds of attacks are a very important threat to both the state and the private sector.

He said they are working to make sure criminals do not take advantage of the situation after the cyber attack and the government’s response is “consistent and methodical”.

Mr Martin said there was a possibility that patient data could be accessed and shared and that security experts were assessing the full impact of this threat and its implications.

He said it is shocking how people’s lives have been disrupted and work is being done to ensure the return of affected services as soon as possible.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the government would not be blackmailed into paying the criminals who carried out the cyber attack.

“The government will not pay any money. We will protect our citizens. We will not be blackmailed,” she said.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said an assessment is under way to see how much information has been coded and received from HSE networks.

He said it was too early to know what gateway was used to log in but added that “the best IT brain in the country” is investigating the attack.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that while it may take weeks for the HSE to take over all of its IT systems, steady progress is being made, starting with services for the most urgent patients.

He continues to assess the impact of the attack, with the most affected areas being radiology, diagnostics and patient management systems.

The compilation and publication of some data on Covid-19 and vaccination progress are also affected.

There are 2,000 patient management systems and 80,000 devices to set up and operate safely.

It remains unclear whether patient information has been compromised.

A former top information officer with the HSE said the hackers behind the ransomware attack were probably aware of vulnerabilities in the HSE system, but would have looked at healthcare in many countries to see what could be exploited.

Also speaking at Morning Ireland, Richard Corbridge, who is now CIO with Boots UK, said it is “less of a target for HSE, and more of a target for where holes are in systems across Europe, perhaps more wide”.

He said healthcare systems around the world find it difficult to invest and maintain software systems to the highest standards and what happened is “to some extent” the consequences of under-investing.