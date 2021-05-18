The state of emergency in Lod was prolonged amid the unrest; Arab labor sector strikes

The Israeli government agreed to extend the state of emergency in Lod by 48 hours, the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday morning. The deployment follows recommendations from Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Israeli Police and the Interior Ministry – enabling the deployment of rescue forces under police command, allocating further access to required equipment and continuing to restrict movement for residents. of the city. Further extensions of the emergency extension beyond the three applications will require the full approval of the government. Under the current curfew, city residents are prohibited from leaving their homes, except to go to areas protected by rocket fire or to receive urgent medical treatment. Police warned that violations of these prohibitions are punishable by up to three years in prison. The prolonged order comes as Lod, Ramla and other cities with mixed populations of Israeli Jews and Arabs experience violent riots and clashes almost every night. The riots have left one dead, many injured and houses, vehicles and businesses burned. Violence continued across Israel on Monday as Police and Fire and Rescue Services struggled to respond to the volume of incidents. About 71 people were arrested for disturbing public order on Monday evening alone.
if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}Amid the violence, a synagogue, houses, vehicles, landfills and open areas were set on fire in the southern Israeli city. The results are left undamaged by burns, stone-throwing incidents or targeted attacks. One person has died. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he visited Lod on Thursday that there is no greater threat than the internal unrest that is creating across the country. In light of recent unrest across the country, Israel’s High Arab Monitoring Committee announced a general strike across the Arab-Israeli sector on Tuesday, to express solidarity with the al-Aqsa Mosque and residents of Sheikh Jarrah. The terms of the strike committee call for an end to the “massacre” in the Gaza Strip, aggression in Jerusalem around points such as al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah and the immediate withdrawal of “settler gangs” and police forces. right-wing Jews from Arab cities and villages. The strike is also calling for solidarity with those arrested during riots across the country. The strike itself will involve the entire Arab labor sector, with the exception of the private education system and the Arab health sector. The committee addressed a number of UN foreign troops and missions in Israel, calling for the protection of Arab-Israeli citizens, urging them to “force Israel to take immediate steps” to protect Palestinian citizens and to end violence against them. The leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mofek Tarif, issued a public statement condemning all acts of violence against other human beings, adding that the damage to public property and places of worship is particularly shameful and urges the public to act. ” with wisdom and tolerance “to avoid further escalation. He added that the Druze – who stand as a bridge of peace between communities and religions in Israel – have a “moral obligation” to quell tensions between Jewish Israelis and their Arab neighbors. Tarif also called on other religious leaders to speak out in condemnation of such illegal activities as he has, in the hope that other communities will follow suit towards non-violence.