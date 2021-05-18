India’s COVID figure exceeds 25 million; the cyclone complicates efforts in the state of Modi

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) – The overall workload of COVID-19 cases in India rose by the past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in one of the fastest-growing states in the world.

Photography Photography: Health workers and relatives hold a woman from an ambulance for treatment at a COVID-19 care facility amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Mumbai, India, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Niharika Kulkarni

COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from the coastal districts of the western state of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late Monday and efforts were being made to limit any spread of infections.

Masks have been set up for displaced people in shelters, said Sandip Sagale, a senior official in Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s main city.

Efforts are also being made to maintain social distance.

The total number of tissues in coronavirus cases increased over 25 million with 263,533 new infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 increased by a record 4,329.

The United States alone has had more cases, or a worse number of a single day, when 5,444 people were lost on February 12th. But while the epidemic peaked months ago in the United States, there is no certainty that infections have in India.

Although the official count shows new infections falling, there are fears that the new, highly infectious variant B.1.617, first seen in India, is running out of control and many cases, especially in rural areas, will not be reported for due to lack of testing.

The total case load in India since the first outbreak of the virus over a year ago stands at 25.23 million, while the death toll is 278,719, according to health ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s state in Gujarat has seen a 30% increase in infections since May 2, while the total number of vaccines administered in the state last week was just 1.1m – half the total of the previous month.

The storm complicated efforts to treat the coronavirus in the state as vaccinations were suspended for two days as hospitals waited for spare generators to hold energy and additional oxygen supplies.

Gujarat Prime Minister Vijay Rupani said oxygen production and distribution was not disrupted. Of the more than 1,400 hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment, power outages were reported at 16 and restored to 12, while the other four were transferred to backup generators.

CONSTRUCTION OF VACCINATION TR beautified

In neighboring Maharashtra, which was bypassed by the cyclone on Monday, 1,000 deaths from overnight coronaviruses were reported – the worst number in the entire country. The infection rate in Maharashtra has risen 15% in the last two weeks, government data showed.

The vaccination rate in Maharashtra has dropped by 30% since it peaked in early April, according to data from governments on the Co-WIN portal.

As of April 1, 269 doctors have died from COVID-19, 78 of them in the predominantly rural state of Bihar, according to data released by the Indian Medical Association.

The increase has been very devastating, Jayesh Lele, IMA secretary general, told.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to more people than Brazil, rural areas have been hit hard as health care systems have struggled to cope.

Angered by the scrutiny and scant tracing, a state court noted on Monday that the situation was turning towards God’s mercy and was hitting towards a third wave.

If this is the situation of the five districts, one can guess where we are taking the people of this state, i.e. (a) the third wave of the pandemic, said the states of the Supreme Court Allahabad.

Chandrakant Lahariya, an expert on public policy and health systems, told the Hindustan Times that India’s vaccine policy was in urgent need of restoration.

For six weeks now, India vaccination has struggled. How long do we have to wait before we accept that what was planned is not working?

Part of the problem seems to be the fact that there is political decision-making in areas that are purely technical. Political leadership must give free rein to technical experts to decide and implement new strategies.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday that his administration will ship at least 20 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine abroad by the end of June. Biden has been under pressure to split vaccines to help spread the worsening epidemics from India to Brazil, where new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus have become rampant.