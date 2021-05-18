Delhi High Court rejects Khan Chacha restaurant owner Navneet Kalra’s appeal for speedy bail decision by court on oxygen fraud case





A court in Delhi on Monday returned Navneet Kalra to three days in custody New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to run a swift decision on accepting bail of businessman Navneet Kalra, arrested in connection with the alleged black-trading of oxygen concentrators, saying “let the law take its course” . The Subramonium Prasad of Justice also refused to intervene in the observations made by a hearing court while dismissing Kalra’s previous statement, saying that the Supreme Court has already enacted the law regarding the observations made by the courts and their reporting by media organizations. The Supreme Court refused to grant the requested relief on behalf of Kalra, represented by senior attorney Vikas Pahwa, saying he had moved a preliminary parole statement which has become informative due to his arrest and therefore , nothing remains in the matter. Pahwa had made two verbal pleas, at the start of Tuesday’s hearing, for instructions to be issued to the court in question to decide on his client’s bail claim expeditiously and second, to remove the remarks made against Kalra from the court of hearings as appropriate until his arrest he can no longer challenge the order denying him the precondition. A Delhi court on Monday turned Kalra into three days in police custody, saying custody is required in connection with the black marketing allegation and the accumulation of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was apprehended by Gurugram on Sunday evening and formally arrested on Monday. He had been on the run for more than a week since seizing 524 oxygen concentrators from the Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju restaurants he owned. He was arrested two days after the high court on May 14 refused to grant him any temporary protection from arrest while his request for bail was pending before him. While the trial court denied him the precondition on May 13, a magistrate court on the same day gave bail to an arrested employee of a wealthy restaurant in Town Hall, owned by Kalra, in connection with the case. Four Matrix Cellular company employees, including its CEO and vice president, who were also arrested in the case are also on bail. Navneet Kalra had purchased the concentrators from Matrix Cellular which had imported them. On May 5, a case was filed against Kalra under Article 420 (fraud), 188 (disobedience to an order duly announced by a public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR, also registered under the Essential Goods Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, provides for a maximum sentence of seven years for trading in oxygen cylinders in the black.

