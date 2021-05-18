The PKKP wants to co-manage mine sites, as it approaches a Juukan anniversary anniversary

People Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) today released a video statement a year after the May 24 devastation, which destroyed Aboriginal groups across Australia, ruined Rio Tinto’s reputation and shook the Australian mining industry to its core.

We will not allow this to happen again, said PKKP director Burchell Hayes.

We want to make sure we are an important partner for every mining activity in our country and the only way we will achieve is through management.

We want to do business with the mining advocate, but we want to do it on our own terms.

Traditional PKKP owners exploring on-site artifacts in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Rio Tinto told NITV that he is open to co-management and is working with the peak industry and Aboriginal groups to figure out what form this can take.

Kellie Parker was appointed head of Australian enterprise operations on Mars. She has worked for the company for 20 years and has spent many years at Pilbara.

She said Rio Tinto was committed to doing everything she could to rebuild her shattered relationship.

We know we have to do things differently in our mining planning, and one of the things that marriage really wants to do is really learn from this, where we actually set a benchmark or practice of good about cultural heritage and mining and we set the industry standard, she told NITVs The Point program.

CEO of Rio Tinto Australia, Kellie Parker

We were working with the peak authorities, not only for the mines, but also for the indigenous community, to understand how we actually achieve co-management of our mines.

A year after the eruptions, a lot has changed.

Three senior Rio Tinto executives were forced to resign, albeit at considerable pay. Global investors have tried to hold the company accountable in a way that would have been unimaginable before the collapse.

But the pain for Traditional Owners, and the decline, continues.

No amount of money will ever replace it, Mr Hayes said.

Nothing Better to have rock shelter than to write me a check. This is how I feel.

An archeological report funded by Rio Tinto identified one of the caves of the highest archaeological importance in Australia, with about 7,000 artifacts discovered there, including a 4,000-year-old human hair band that linked the site directly to the current Traditional Owners ancestors.

May 24 will mark a year since Rio Tinto blew up two rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge in Pilbara.

A federal parliamentary inquiry began after the blasts submitted an interim report in December, revealing that Rio Tinto knew the value of what they were destroying, but still blew it up.

The parliamentary inquiry is ongoing, and has been traveling around the country hearing about the threat to other cultural sites and the serious failures of the state and territory, and the Commonwealth, legislation to protect the country.

Rio Tinto also continues to feel heat. One week ago at its General Meeting in Perth investors voted against large bonuses for senior executives, in protest of the demolition.

Rio Tinto Australia CEO Kellie Parker said since the blasts, the company had reviewed more than a thousand cultural heritage sites, abandoning a potential of 54 million tonnes of iron ore.

A chart marks a site of a heritage site on the site of the Rio Tintos Brockman 4 mine. Rio Tinto has explored more than a thousand heritage sites since the destruction at the Yukon Gorge a year ago.

We surveyed over 1000 cultural heritage sites and placed them from “Cleaned Mine” to “Forbidden” to make sure we went back to all the traditional owners to say, is it cleared for mining? No, we have to check, said Ms. Parker.

And if it is not clear to the mines, we immediately place a buffer zone so that it is not cleaned at all.

And that process is ongoing to make sure we are talking to each group of Traditional Owners.

The company is also working with BCPs and structural engineers to see which parts of the shelters can be restored or rebuilt.

Well never undermine the Juukan area. We know that, she said.

Beenshtë removed from our mine plan and will be … a safe place for PKKP.

For Traditional Owners like Burchell Hayes there is still a long way to go to rebuild trust.

Weve had to re-establish the relationship, he said.

The Red Rock Mountains are a feature of the PKKP site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

I’m sure there are other traditional owners in Pilbara who are watching what happened here and how the PKKP is moving forward in re-establishing that relationship.

We want to make sure that the result we have achieved will be sustainable for our next generation, and they are able to benefit from the work we are doing now in re-establishing this relationship, in order to prevent something like this from happening. sometimes back in our country.

