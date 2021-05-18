For Hong Kong domestic workers during Covid, Discrimination is His Epidemic





The Hong Kong Noodle Shop was doing a quick business Friday night, with crowded dinners at shared tables. Eni Lestari, a migrant worker in Hong Kong, noticed a spot next to another woman and rushed to claim it. Suddenly, the woman stood up and, according to Ms. Lestari, stated that he would not sit next to her. She did not give a reason. But hours earlier, the Hong Kong government had ordered virtually all of the 370,000 migrant domestic workers, mostly women from Southeast Asia, to an otherwise largely racially homogeneous city to receive coronavirus tests and vaccines. Officials said they had a high risk of infection, due to their habit of mingling with other migrant workers. They do not think of us as people who also have a social life, said Ms. Lestari, who came to Hong Kong from Indonesia 20 years ago. The frustration and anger of the Hong Kong public during Covid-19 is now directed at domestic workers.

Mrs. Lestari ordered the takeover instead. Worldwide, the pandemic has exposed the plight of migrants and other low-wage workers whose jobs subject to local economies but is often not known or exploited. Hong Kong has one of the highest densities of migrant domestic workers in the world, accounting for about 10 percent of the working population.

Even before the outbreak, workers whose jobs included cooking, cleaning, and caring faced widespread discrimination. They are only guaranteed one day off each week and are legally required to live in the homes of their employers. Their minimum wage is $ 596 a month, with no legal restrictions on working hours. While most foreigners living in the city for seven years qualify for permanent residence, the law excludes migrant workers. In the pandemic, government officials and employers have called on public health to impose more restrictions. Domestic workers euphemistically called helpers have described being barred from leaving their employers in their homes on their day off, in the name of preventing infection. Those who may leave say they have been harassed by police and passersby. The government has repeatedly accused workers of violating social distance restrictions, though other groups, including expatriates and wealthy locals, have been at the heart of major city explosions. Officials singled out domestic workers with their first and only order, vaccination. The requirement did not apply to the employers of the workers with whom they are in daily contact.

The Hong Kong government eventually withdrew, following a public backlash. We need to be protected from pressure from employers, and also from the public and also from the government, said Ms. Lestari, which founded the Indonesian Migrant Workers Association. It has been very intense.

The request for testing and vaccination was announced on April 30, after two workers tested positive for different types of the virus. Officials said all 370,000 domestic workers, except those who had already been vaccinated, would need to be tested. Workers will also need to be vaccinated before renewing their visas. While vaccine reluctance is high throughout Hong Kong, Law Chi-kwong, the city labor secretary, told a news conference that the workers were in a different situation from the locals. If they did not want to be vaccinated, he added, they could leave Hong Kong. Workers denounced the announcement as racist. Officials from the Philippines and Indonesia Hong Kong major sources of migrant work objected. A few days later, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, withdrew the request for vaccination, although she retained the sole consideration for public health. But the demand for testing remained and last week, Ms. Lam ordered a second round, even though the first had given only three positive cases. What is the scientific basis? said Dolores Balladares, a worker in the Philippines and spokeswoman for the Asian Migrants Coordination Body, an advocacy group. Aren’t they tired of thinking that migrant domestic workers are carriers of the virus?

For many workers, the recent announcement was the most egregious example of their unfair treatment during the pandemic. Updated 18 May 2021, 5:44 am ET Officials have stepped up patrols in popular meeting places for workers and set up mobile broadcasts to remind them to stay away. In December, a lawmaker proposed the closure of workers on their day of rest. She did not propose any restrictions during the week, when they often buy groceries and do other chores. Mr Law, labor secretary, rejected that proposal at the time, noting that the rate of infection among domestic workers was half the rate in the general public. Maricel Jaime, a Filipino worker who has been in Hong Kong for six years, said she had expected continued surveillance on Sunday, when most domestic workers are out. During Christmas, she and her friends were careful to gather in small groups and keep their distance. However, whenever they approached for a while to pass food, or to get something from a purse, officers rushed to punish them, she said. The police are around us, always checking. “Even if we are following the rules, the police are still harassing us,” she said. Jaime.

Police also monitor popular restaurant and bar districts among locals and foreigners. While those groups can also gather privately, domestic workers have no choice but to socialize in public spaces in parks, under footbridges because they have no space of their own. Last Sunday, in a single block in the central business district where many domestic workers had gathered along the sidewalk, a dozen officers in beige uniforms from the Department of Food and Environmental Hygiene passed within minutes. They reminded workers that they were not eating or drinking to put on masks, or just standing nearby, watching. Some workers said they had no problem with the testing mandate. At a testing center last Tuesday, a worker said it was a small exchange to get a job in Hong Kong, where wages were much higher than at home in Indonesia. But these economic realities have made it difficult for workers who feel mistreated to protect themselves. Ms. Jaime said she had taken on homework because her job as a teacher in the Philippines could not support her parents. If I were alone, Id would come back, instead of working here in Hong Kong with that kind of discrimination, she said. Legal recourse is limited. Hong Kong passed an anti-discrimination law 12 years ago. But the Equal Opportunities Commission, the group investigating complaints, has never taken a racial discrimination case to court on behalf of a complainant, he said. Puja Kapai, a law professor at the University of Hong Kong who studies the rights of ethnic minorities.

On the same day that a group of workers’ advocacy filed a complaint about testing and vaccination request with the commission this month, the chairman of the commissions immediately denied that the rule was discriminatory. (However, he had previously said that restricting entry to restaurants with vaccination status can be discriminatory.) Despite the attention the pandemic has brought to the hardships migrant workers face, Professor Kapai said he doubted governments would embrace reform. The Hong Kong economy has been hit by the explosion, by not making wage increases for domestic workers, and few locals have spoken in defense of workers. “I do not think there is much incentive for the Hong Kong government to do anything different,” she said. Still, some workers are trying to make a difference. Mrs. Jaime, who is also a leader in a union for domestic workers, said she spends her Sundays trying to inform other workers of their rights while respecting the rules of social distancing. I’m afraid to go out because of Covid, she said. But I fear so much that this kind of discrimination will get worse and worse. Joy Dong contributed to the research

