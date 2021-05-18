FM Qureshi in Turkey to draw global attention to the Palestinian situation – World





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was establishing contacts with various countries in a bid to put pressure on Israel to stop attacks in Gaza that have continued since May 10. The foreign minister is currently on a diplomatic mission in Turkey to bring to the attention of the international community the deteriorating situation in Palestine. In a statement, Qureshi said it would be “deplorable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation”. He also called on the Muslim community in European countries to play its part in helping to stop “the persecution of Israel against [Palestinians] in Gaza “, according to a report by Radio Pakistani. “The bombing in Palestine has resulted in power outages and has affected the supply of essential goods,” the foreign minister noted. He said Israel was “complicating” the issue further and its bombing of the enclave was preventing Palestinians from accessing health care. Pakistan and Turkey’s strategy is “clear”, the foreign minister said, adding that both countries wanted to convince the global community that Israeli airstrikes should be “stopped immediately”. Read: No break for the Palestinians from Israeli strikes as diplomatic efforts intensify Qureshi said “obstacles were being created” so the Palestinian foreign minister would not be able to attend the UN General Assembly session on the situation in Palestine. “We will wait for the Palestinian foreign minister and we want him to accompany us to the session,” the report quoted him as saying. The Indonesian foreign minister had also assured that he would attend the UNGA meeting, he shared. A day earlier, Qureshi left for Turkey to visit with special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, a Foreign Office statement said. At the end of his visit, Qureshi will leave for New York with the foreign ministers of Palestine, Turkey and Sudan. During his visit to New York, the foreign minister will hold “important meetings” with various personalities and will “raise his voice. [for] “Palestinians oppressed in UNGA,” the statement said. He will also speak to representatives of local and international media and convey Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian situation, the statement added. Also Monday, Qureshi used the National Assembly platform to issue a call for peaceful nationwide protests on May 21st (Friday) against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine. The foreign minister said Pakistan and Turkey had decided to move the United Nations against Zionist atrocities against the Palestinian people. He said a request would be made to convene an urgent session of the UN General Assembly where he and his Turkish counterpart would raise their voices for Palestine. He said Pakistan had a clear position that Israel, which was prone to oppressing people in Gaza, should not be compared to Palestinians who were facing barbarism. A resolution moved by the foreign minister strongly denounced the abolition of systematic and brutal right, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

