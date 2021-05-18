The French artisan hopes to be cleaned with snail slime soap





The slime foam rubbed into the hand of French snail grower Damien Desrocher as he lightly petted one of the thousands of snails he kept in a lock in his backyard. In December, the 28-year-old artisan began using gastropod juice to make soap bars, which he sells at local markets. He is one of three artisans producing the rare hygiene product in France, he told Reuters. “It’s all in the dexterity of how you tickle,” Desrocher said as he pulled out the snail slime, noting that the process does not kill animals. “I only touch it with my finger, you see it is not violent, it is simple.” Once a computer technician in the French Air Force, Desrocher decided to start growing snails as a form of “back to nature”. “Snails are a pretty unusual animal that is not very popular, so I really want to learn more about them,” he said. “And it’s true that once we observe and see how they behave, they’re actually very loving, they’re very cute. It’s really really an animal I love.” Now, he raises a total of 60,000 snails near Lille. As the critters enter their breeding season by mid-May, most of the snails are transferred to a larger breeding site, while about 4,000 are kept in an enclosure in his home to harvest sludge. To make about 15 100g soap bars, Desrocher uses about 80g snail slime. Since 2g of slime can be extracted from a snail, it needs at least 40 snails to produce this amount. “Quite is quite precious, it is true that we need a lot of snails,” he said. Although quite unusual in Western cosmetics, snail mucus has become a common ingredient especially in Korean beauty products, and is noted for its supposed anti-aging properties. Desrocher said snail slime contains collagen and elastin molecules, which have anti-aging and skin healing properties. Snails also naturally use their slime to repair their shells if damaged, Desrocher said. Desrocher said he aims to produce 3,000 bars of soap in his first year of production.







