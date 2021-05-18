Deaths from COVID in India reach record figures after all rural families disappear

During the last election to appoint village mayors, many poll workers became infected including Kumarsain Nain, 59, who caught the virus along with his 31-year-old son. Unable to walk and breathe, the Nains family rushed him last month to a nearby hospital as they were unable to find an oxygen-backed ambulance, said another son, Praveen Kumar. After we arrived at the hospital, doctors said he had died, but instead of recording COVID as the cause of death, they imposed cardiac arrest, Kumar said. The doctor told us that it was not necessary to check if my father was KOVID positive as he was already dead. His brother died shortly afterwards at another clinic about 30 minutes away at the same time as six other patients who were also on oxygen assistance. My suspicion is that the hospital ran out of oxygen, which led to his death, Kumar said. Holding elections when the government knew cases were on the rise and the infection was spreading is a criminal act. Dogs roam a deserted lane in the village of Basi, Uttar Pradesh, where many are afraid to leave their homes and become infected. Credit:Bloomberg Representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Health did not respond to a request for comment. Modi addressed the issue on May 14th after a meeting with several prime ministers. I want to warn you about the crown. The infection is spreading rapidly in the villages, the prime minister said. Efforts are being made to address this.

Baijayant Jay Panda, a senior official with Modis BJP, told Bloomberg Television on Monday that the latest wave of the virus has been a humiliating experience, but noted a significant spread of vaccination and the provision of shots in more than 80 countries. in a global effort to spread information. He defended Modis’ response, saying election authorities made the decision to continue with the polls and states were responsible for building oxygen plants that received federal funding. Not only the Prime Minister who thought we had overcome the biggest crown devastation, the consensus in India by early January was that we had done so, Panda said. Many of the epidemiologists who are criticizing today are in the minutes in October saying that the worst was over and that we should not have so many restrictions. As leaders in Delhi struggle to contain the crisis, horrific scenes are unfolding across India. Last week in the eastern state of Bihar, residents woke up to find up to 70 inflated bodies floating in the Ganges River. With overcrowded crematoria as the death toll rises, they feared these bodies were COVID victims whose families could not properly place them to rest. More bodies have been reported along the river. One more from a video showing bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges last week. Credit:KK Productions

Both federal and state governments have failed us all, said Rajesh Sharma, who owns a travel company in the Hindu pilgrimage town of Ujjain in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. India had a full year to prepare, but other than sending vaccines abroad for personal credit and fame, nothing much was done, he said. There are no hospital beds, no medicine. People are left to die. In and around Ujjain, entire families have died in the past two weeks. In Punjab, a northern state bordering Pakistan, local authorities are asking volunteers among Indians one million Accredited Social Health activists to visit every home to encourage people to get vaccinated and see if anyone has a fever. While the group is well known for working in difficult conditions to provide child immunization and basic first aid in villages, the scale of the current crisis is unprecedented, said Balbir, one of the workers. Many people are so scared they are not telling anyone about their fever, she said, seeking to identify only by her first name for fear of a backlash from local authorities in Ludhiana County, where infections spread rapidly. . Despite such great momentum, they still have not given us the proper protection: no masks, no gloves, nothing.