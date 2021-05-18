Patient data can be released, says the former chief information officer of the HSE

There is a real and current risk that patient data accessed in recent weeks cyber attack on the Executive Health Service (HSE) may be leaked, said his former chief intelligence officer.

Richard Corbridge on Tuesday said the attack may not have been specifically targeted at the HSE, it may have been part of a wider investigation of health systems across Europe to see where the vulnerabilities lay.

In 2017, when the HSE was among institutions around the world affected by the Wannacry ransomware attack, the HSE was alerted by the National Health Service (NHS) which had sent a nude signal of a cyberbullying, he said.

When asked if the Department of Health would have alerted the HSE when its system was attacked last Thursday, Mr. Corbridge told RT Radio Morning Ireland that he would hope so, but said given the timing it would be very difficult for the HSEs IT Team to protect 85,000 access points.

It was not necessarily a case that the HSEs IT system was operating with a vulnerability and that this had been a zero day attack, meaning that the situation was not prepared as it was unknown. This was a challenge not only faced by the HSE, but by health systems everywhere trying to keep simple IT systems up to date while operating high-tech diagnostic equipment.

HSE had an excellent IT team who were trying to keep up to date and that is really challenging. They needed to be able to respond skillfully and quickly, using skills and leadership.

Mr Corbridge said he did not know how much detailed data had been taken as part of the attack, it was now in the hands of the attackers and there was a real and current risk that patient data would be exposed.

Mr. Corbridge left his role at the HSE for personal reasons in 2017, three years after joining the NHS in 2014.

The Cabinet will be informed on Tuesday on the cyber attack that has severely affected the health service amid fears in the Government that patients’ private information will be abused by those responsible.

Cyber ​​security officials are monitoring the dark network to test data from ransomware attack leaked to the internet. It is believed that cybercriminals harvested large amounts of personal data during the attack last week and are likely to publish them online or sell them if they do not receive payment from the Government.

HSE Clinical Chief, Dr. Colm Henry said unforeseen plans were available for staff to be paid this week, but that the priority was to set up and operate key diagnostic services as soon as possible.

All HSEs computer systems had to be shut down due to the cyber attack, he told RT Morning Ireland radio. It was hoped an unpredictable plan would be in place by Thursday this week so staff could be paid, but there was no guarantee.

There was only so much that could be required of clinical teams, he added. It was hoped that the diagnostic information systems that were key could be restored quickly. The focus will be on those services this week.

This cyber attack has had a profound impact on the HSE, he said. So much of modern medicine depended on technology, especially radiology and diagnostics. We were left with no choice but to shut down the system to protect the 2,000 equipment facing patients and the 80,000 equipment at the HSE, he explained.

All clinical teams were required to order the absolute minimum of such services unless it was an emergency. The advantage for HSE was the restoration of the clinical system as soon as possible.

Voluntary hospitals, which operate using a special system, were being used for basic services, he said.

The hospitals had the same teams with the same expertise, but they had to take care in a meticulous way to make sure there were no mistakes.

Earlier in the morning Newstalk, emergency medicine consultant at Sligo University Hospital, Dr Fergal Hickey, said they were working with one hand tied behind their backs as they had no access to previous patient information or scans. We are making this partially blind.

Dr Henry warned that restoring the service could take a considerable period of time and the system breakdown could continue for the next few weeks.