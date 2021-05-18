Rozina Islam: Bangladesh arrests journalist for COVID reporting | Media News

Rozina Islam has been charged with document theft after she uncovered corruption in the health ministry during the pandemic.

The arrest of a Bangladeshi investigative reporter who wrote harsh stories about the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has sparked protests from hundreds of reporters.

Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist for Prothom Alo newspaper, the largest newspaper in circulation in the countries, was arrested late Monday under the Official Secrets Act, police said.

She appeared in court on Tuesday accused of stealing health ministry documents under the act. A new hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Islam, known for government corruption, faces 14 years in prison and the death penalty if charged and convicted.

Rights groups and media watchdogs say a crackdown on the media has escalated during the coronavirus crisis and hundreds of journalists went to the Dhaka police station where the 42-year-old reporter was taken.

The Committee to Protect Journalists called for the immediate release of Islam. We are very alarmed that Bangladeshi officials arrested a journalist and filed a complaint under a law of the draconian colonial era that carries ridiculous harsh sentences, said Aliya Iftikhar, senior Asia researcher at CPJ in a statement.

The authorities should drop the case against the journalist and release him immediately in the interest of the state’s international commitment to protect the right to freedom of expression. Saad Hammadi, South Asia expert for Amnesty International

Bangladesh police and authorities must acknowledge that Rozina Islam is a journalist whose job is a public service and must immediately drop the case against her and allow her to go free.

Several journalists tried to block the entrances to the building and protests continued on Tuesday.

Prior to her official detention, Islami spent five hours at the health ministry, which accused her of stealing documents, according to a first ministry complaint from the AFP news agency.

The pandemic worsened press freedom

Leaders of journalists ‘unions and advocacy groups who spoke out in protest said Islam had been arrested because of its reports on governments’ response to the pandemic.

Investigative journalist Rozina Islam was seen inside a prison van in Dhaka on May 18, 2021, a day after she was arrested on charges of stealing documents and taking images from the health ministry. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]

Her stories included how emergency medical equipment was left at Dhaka airport for months, bribes were being offered to recruit doctors and procurement at the health ministry was plagued with corruption.

Its reports have clearly exposed the ministry’s weaknesses in protecting people’s health rights during the coronavirus pandemic, the Law and Mediation Center group said.

He demanded the immediate release of Islam.

Bangladesh has reported just over 12,000 coronavirus deaths and nearly 800,000 infections, but experts say this severely underestimates the true number.

Activists also say the pandemic has worsened press freedom in Bangladesh, with the government increasingly using a draconian digital security law to stifle criticism.

According to Rezaur Rahman Lenin, a UN rights consultant, at least 85 journalists have been charged under the 2018 law during the pandemic.

Saad Hammadi, a South Asian expert for Amnesty International, said the arrest of Islam was an attack on the journalist’s freedom.

Earlier this month, nine NGOs wrote Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, against the Bangladeshi governments, an increasingly violent suppression of media freedom.

At least 247 journalists were reportedly subjected to attacks and intimidation by officials and others last year, according to a report by Amnesty International.