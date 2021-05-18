International
Singapore authorizes the BioNTech-Pfizer Covid vaccine for Children
Singapore will extend the time between vaccination doses to six to eight weeks, in a bid to extend the limited supply that could see its entire adult population take a first hit by the end of August.
The revised strategy comes amid a new wave of infections that has forced the city-state to returnconditions similar to blocking and caused the cancellation of high profile initiatives like thatWorld Economic Forum and aair travel bubble with Hong Kong.
The government will also authorize the vaccine in use byPfizer Inc. ANDBioNTech SE for 12-year-olds said the health ministry in a statement on Tuesday, making Singapore one of the first countries in the world to do so. The move follows approvals including from the US and Canada earlier this month. Limited supply means use is only reaching them old 40 to 44 years old starting Wednesday.
“The fact is, we are forced out of supply,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a news conference. “We have a steady supply current but we owe it to him, so we can only vaccinate as soon as the supply comes and we have a lot more demand than supply.”
Singapore is one of the few Covid paradises that had previously suppressed local broadcasting, only to find themselves in a cycle of bans whenever fires occurred. These countries are now trying to accelerate their inoculation distribution in order to permanently reopen their economies as major western countries like the US and UK normalize rapidly. But the supply of vaccines, especially those highly effective mRNAs, is difficult to secure as large and affluent economies accumulate millions of doses.
Ong said that “if all goes well”, about 4.7 million people will be covered by at least one vaccination dose “sometime in August”, essentially covering almost all of its acceptable population.
As of May 17, close to 2 million people, or more than a third of the 5.7 million population, have received their first dose of the vaccine, the health ministry said. There were 1.4 million people who completed complete immunization. On Tuesday, Singapore reported 27 new cases of the virus in the community, with 11 currently unrelated.
‘Stay at home’
The growing number of infections with Covid-19 has forced the country to return to conditions similar to the blockade it last imposed a year ago, banning dinner at restaurants and limiting rallies to two people. She further announced that she wouldstop most school classes in person this week, as officials said more children may be susceptible to infection from new variants of the virus.
Moving forward, the country plans to open its vaccination program to five-year-old age groups, and progressively move to younger age groups. The health ministry said the supply of vaccines has been steady, but remains limited due to high global demand.
“I am confident that the latest measures we are taking to limit interactions and movement will have an impact on reducing numbers,” Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the virus’ s special force, told the conference. “But we will see this materialization only a week or two later, due to the delay in these measures.”
Wong said authorities could tighten his virus measures if needed. In the meantime, he stressed the need for people to stay home and go out only for essential activities during this period.
– With the help of Kevin Varley, Derek Wallbank and Nilux Koswanage
picture credit
