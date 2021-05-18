Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu fight against Palestine | News by Benjamin Netanyahu

While Benjamin Netanyahu has managed to stay in power to this point, allegations of corruption and his repeated failure to form a stable and credible coalition government seem to signal the end of his reign.

However, the recent escalation of the conflict with the Palestinians may have paved the way for Netanyahu and his attempt to keep the Israeli prime minister longer, analysts say.

The Israeli leader and his Likud party failed to form a governing coalition, and President Reuven Rivlin has charged opposition leader Yair Lapid with forming his own government.

Even before the election, Netanyahu lost the support of the Israeli people for various reasons, according to Micheline Ishay, director of the human rights program at the University of Denver.

Netanyahu’s popularity has waned and people are tired of endless elections. Likud fell from 36 countries in March 2020 to 30 in March 2021, said Ishay Al Jazeera.Netanyahus relentless efforts to avoid prosecution, split right-wing parties and a continuing pandemic have contributed to widespread frustration.

But the conflict with the Palestinians has reduced public dissatisfaction with Netanyahu, she added.

His popularity will undoubtedly increase among some citizens as a result of this escalation with Gaza. Under fire and in war situations, people tend to gather behind the existing government, fearing missiles and internal threats. In this sense, the current crisis is strengthening Netanyahu’s political models, Ishay said.

Planned confiscation

However, Ishay said he did not believe Netanyahu supported the conflict outside of political reckoning, despite the apparent link to the violence against the Palestinians.

Netanyahu allowed, and even fueled, internal provocations through the Kahanists in Jerusalem, the planned confiscation of Arab property in Sheikh Jarrah, the siege of the Damascus Gate during Ramadan, and police action in Al-Aqsa.

However, it is unclear whether he would have anticipated, let alone wanted, the response from Hamas. Regardless of the purpose, the war benefits both Hamas and the Likud, at least in the short term, Ishay added.

However, it is not simply the public perception that the conflict may have shifted in Netanyahu’s favor in recent days.

For one, a broad coalition against Netanyahu, as Yesh Atid had hoped, became more insecure than ever after Naftali Bennett declared that his Yamina party would cut off talks with Lapid and seek a broader unity government with Netanyahu. and Likud instead. It was in the country’s interest in times of crisis, Bennett thought.

The sudden reconciliation between Netanyahu and Bennett may be a surprise, but it makes political sense.

Above all, Netanyahu and Bennett have an ideology and both had advocated for the unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank, Ishay said, while the consequences are beneficial to the prime minister.

By prioritizing his perceptions of national threats over his political differences with Netanyahu, Bennett could revive the Likud coalition and greatly weaken any anti-Netanyahu bloc, Ishay said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends special cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 9 [Amit Shabi via Reuters]

However, Bennett was also aware of how the current crises affected the negotiations that had advanced to the point that ministerial posts had already been allocated to change the block.

To get the required majority, the coalition had to include the votes of Israeli Palestinian citizens in the Knesset. In light of the unrest between Israeli Jews and Palestinian citizens of Israel, such a scenario has become inconceivable, with both Arab sides essentially being placed in a position in which they can not support an Israeli government that includes right-wing forces. .

The prime example is Mansour Abbas, the leader of the United Arab Emirates List (UAL), who had agreed to support the government of Lapid and Bennett. Given the armed conflict in Gaza, however, UAL withdrew from coalition talks.

Bennett calls for the deployment of the Israeli army in Palestinian-populated areas in Israel made it impossible for the United Arab Emirates List, also known as Raam, to support this policy, Ishay noted.

Bennett apparently suggested that the actions of the Israeli Defense Force against Gaza and the implementation of police against the Palestinian unrest could not be led by a government that included the Joint Arab List. This suggests that Arab Israelis can never be part of a government except during peace, she said.

Strategic importance

The Bennett move could become a crucial issue for Netanyahu moving forward, Ian Lustick, head of the political science department at the University of Pennsylvania, told Al Jazeera.

Although a Raik-backed Likud-Bennett government can be conceived, I consider it extremely impossible. However, the strategic importance of Arab political parties in coalition negotiations is here to stay, he said.

Although Netanyahu may want direct elections for prime minister, depending on how those elections are organized, this may also give the Joint List and Raam the power to negotiate whether or not they will run for prime minister or not. unite after a change bloc candidate.

Benetts’ decision to re-enter talks with Netanyahu, meanwhile, could help Likud move forward and will undoubtedly come at a price for Bennett, Lustick said.

This opens up opportunities for Likud to expand by absorbing elements in the Bennetts Yamina who were ready to abandon him if he were to stay with Lapid. Even if Bennett takes a prestigious post in a future Netanyahu government, his political reputation for independence and integrity will be severely damaged.

Lapid, meanwhile, is not inclined to succumb to rather hopeless circumstances.

Bennett is wrong, said Lapid, who promised to turn every stone to form a government without Netanyahu, adding that it was not worth working with someone who is responsible for the current situation. But his determination is unlikely to make a difference.

Fragile unity was destroyed

For Netanyahu, the conflict in Gaza has given him another chance, Lustick said

Netanyahu was on the verge of losing the prime minister to a difficult coalition. However, the crisis, brought in part by Israel’s calculated and highly provocative moves in Jerusalem, shattered the fragile unity of this coalition.

Although Netanyahu does not yet own a majority with Bennett and without at least one Arab party, Bennett’s defects de facto result in a situation in which a government can no longer be formed against the incumbent prime minister. That makes the fifth election in the fall even more likely, Lustick argued.

Although Bennetts’s departure from Netanyahu may not produce a new Likud-led government, it can and is likely to result in new elections.

Smoke and flames rise over a building during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Indeed, both Ishay and Lustick agree on the scenario of the fifth election in two and a half years.

At this point, a fifth choice remains inevitable. Likud may form a short-lived coalition, but their political power will ultimately diminish after this round of violence, Ishay said.

On the other hand, an anti-Netanyahu bloc does not share enough common issues beyond removing the current leadership to support a new coalition. One can only hope that the fatigue from the pandemic, repeated elections and now the war will spur peace negotiations. A government that is ready to seriously address the Palestinian issue will have more stance.

Dynamic situation

Lustick shared this rating.

If Lapid fails, then the Knesset itself will be given a chance to form a government. This will almost certainly fail.

However, he also acknowledged that the situation has become even more unpredictable.

The question is what kind of election will be held next: the Knesset election, the prime ministerial election, or both? Uncertainties and complex calculations coupled with such a dynamic situation as we have entered and the relatively new phenomenon of Arab participation in coalition negotiations, hold interesting and predictably difficult opportunities for the consequences of these elections, Lustik said.

However, the consequences of the conflict go even further, Lustick said. With or without votes, Palestinians by the river are part of the Israeli political system.

Regardless of whether their influence in that system is given through voting, coalition negotiations, political mobilization, protests or violence, they will have a growing influence, he said.

It is a dynamic that Netanyahu will have to account for whether he seeks to achieve his goals, whether he likes them or not.

In the meantime, whether a new coalition can be eased now or during a fifth election Netanyahu’s prospects of remaining prime minister have certainly increased over the past week, analysts said.