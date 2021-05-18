Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose safe and effective





A box and a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a general practice facility as coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues to spread in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger

A Spanish study on a mixture of COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer (PFE.N) to people who have already received a first shot of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine is very safe and effective. showed preliminary results on Tuesday. The Combivacs study, led by the Spanish-backed Carlos III Institute of Health, found that the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who received the subsequent Pfizer stroke than in a control group. who received only one Dose of AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, the presence of neutralizing antibodies increased seven times after a dose of Pfizer, significantly more than the doubling effect observed after a second AstraZeneca stroke. About 670 volunteers between the ages of 18-59 who had already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine participated in the study, with about 450 given a dose of Pfizer. Only 1.7% of participants reported severe side effects, which were limited to headaches, muscle aches and general malaise, said Dr Magdalena Campins, one of the study leaders. “These are not symptoms that can be considered serious,” she said. In a UK “mix-and-match” study, the first recent findings showed that people vaccinated with a Pfizer vaccine followed by a dose of AstraZeneca, or vice versa, were more likely to report symptoms of mild or moderate as headaches or chills than if they had taken two of the same kind. Data on immune responses are expected in the coming months. Read more Spain began the study to determine the best way to act after limiting the AstraZeneca hit for people over the age of 60 due to concerns about blood clots in young people. This restriction caused widespread uncertainty and caused some young people who had already taken a first dose to be excluded from taking a second. Read more “Today’s results support the possibility of vaccinating patients who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca, but the decision does not depend on the investigators of this study,” said Jesus Antonio Frias, clinical director at Carlos III. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

