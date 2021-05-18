Wear a mask with high filtration ability, not just a fabric mask: Lawrence Wong, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Masks with high filtering capabilities should be worn, especially when going to crowded places with people nearby, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (May 18th).

These include surgical masks or one with a filter insert, and not just a fabric mask, he said as he urged Singaporeans to stay home to slow the spread of Covid-19 during this “critical period”.

The use of the correct mask is important because of the latest evidence on how transmissible the various types of Covid-19 are and how they can be spread through aerosols, said Mr Wong, co-chair of the ministry’s special forces unit Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday updated its guidelines on the use of masks.

He said in a statement that all members of the public are recommended to use masks with good filtering ability, and these include reusable masks that are made from at least two layers of fabric and surgical masks.

Reusable masks such as masks issued by the People’s Association and the Temasek Foundation also have good filtration efficiency, the MoH added.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Mr Wong said: “This is a very critical period for all of us in our fight against Covid-19. We know the new variants are much more infectious than we should have been dealing with last year. passed.

“There is growing evidence that new variants can be spread through aerosolized particles, which means that all the precautions we are used to may not be enough to protect against the spread of the virus and we need even more measures. strict. “

That was why measures had to be stepped up recently, including not allowing meals in restaurants and making students study at home, he said.

Additional restrictions on activities were set for one month, starting on Sunday, including reducing group sizes for social interactions to two, out of five.

Mr Wong said the effects of these measures would take about one to two weeks to see.

Covid-19 cases in the community have increased in recent weeks and numerous active groups have emerged, after months with very low to zero such cases since the end of last year.

He said: “I am confident that the latest measures … will have an impact on reducing the numbers, but we will see this materialize only a week or two later, due to the delay in these measures.

“So what it means is that we will continue to assess the situation very carefully, we will consult with our public health experts and see if there is a need to make any further tightening along the way.”

Meanwhile, everyone should do their part to slow down the spread of the virus, he said.

These include getting the vaccine when available, staying home as much as possible and going out only for essential activities and wearing masks that provide better protection, he added.

To get people to choose the right mask, guidelines will be issued to educate and encourage them on the benefits of using the right mask.

At the same time, the Government will work with retailers to ensure that the masks sold and distributed in the country are of an appropriate quality.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong also gave assurances that Singapore currently has local production capacity for masks, with several local companies already producing their own surgical masks. Imports will also increase, he added.

“We have a substantial reserve so there is no need to panic and rush to supply masks. Supplies will continue and there will be enough supply for all of us.”

The MoH website states that for the public, a mask should be worn that “covers the nose and mouth tightly and completely”.

People who have respiratory symptoms and certain groups who are more vulnerable or at risk of Covid-19 infection should wear surgical masks or reusable masks with better filtering capabilities, the website said.

Since the pandemic started last year, mask counseling has undergone several changes:

January 2, 2020

The MoH issues health advice which, among other things, asks the public to put on a mask if they have breathing symptoms like a cough or runny nose.

January 31, 2020

At a press conference for the task force of many ministries, the co-chairs say those who are well would not need to put on a mask to avoid catching the virus and they would be better protected by cleaning their hands with soap and water regularly.

3 April 2020

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says the government will not discourage people who are good at wearing masks, following new evidence of asymptomatic transmission, and that the World Health Organization, which Singapore takes over, is reviewing its stance on masks.

14 April 2020

It becomes mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when leaving home. Exceptions are only those who do strenuous exercise and children under the age of two.

16 April 2020

From that date, those who fail to disguise are fined $ 300 for their first offense.