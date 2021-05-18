The President of the Philippines issues the wrong order to his Cabinet on the South China Sea





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has banned his cabinet from speaking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was faltering in defending its sovereign rights. Main points: Mr Duterte later clarified his decision should not be interpreted as a weakness and said naval patrols should continue

Mr Duterte later clarified his decision should not be interpreted as a weakness and said naval patrols should continue Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has built military installations equipped with rockets on reefs in disputed areas

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has built military installations equipped with rockets on reefs in disputed areas These areas include within the Philippine EEZ, along with an ongoing presence of Coast Guard and fishing vessels His decision follows strong reprimands from China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Mr Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry speaking for the government, to refrain from discussing the Western Philippine Sea with anyone,” Mr Duterte said in a televised speech, using the local name for EEC. hers. “If we talk, we talk, but only between us,” he said. But he later clarified that his order should not be interpreted as a weakness and on Tuesday said naval patrols should continue. “Our agencies are directed to do what is and should be done to protect and defend the interest of our nation,” Mr Duterte said in a statement. “We will not waver in our position.” Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has built military installations equipped with missiles on reefs in disputed areas, including within the Philippine EEZ, along with an ongoing presence of coastguards and fishing vessels. China’s naval behavior has been a constant problem for Mr Duterte, who has refrained from criticizing Beijing and instead praised his leadership, hoping to secure major investments. His approach has irritated nationalists. The empty victory of the Philippines Bill Birtles says whatever moral impact the Hague decision has on the Philippines means little to fishermen. Read more His defense and foreign ministers and his legal adviser have taken strong positions recently in what they called a “rapid and threatening” presence of Chinese ships they believe are run by militias. The Chinese Embassy in Manila has denied the presence of militias. She did not respond to requests for comment Monday and Tuesday. The wrong order could reduce tensions at the rhetorical level, said Aaron Jed Rabena of Pathways Asia-Pacific to Progress, a Manila-based think tank. “It may be that President Duterte has realized that it is time for his administration to speak with one voice given the mixed signals which indicate a government that is incoherent,” Mr Rabena said.

