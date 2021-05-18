Spain deploys army in Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands enter





MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has deployed troops in Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam in the North African enclave amid rising diplomatic tensions, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Tuesday. Footage from local TV channel Channel Faro showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the beach of the enclaves as dozens of migrants emerged from the water as hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco. Soldiers began patrolling the border alongside Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. About 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam in Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, he said. A spokesman for the Ceutas government delegation said the soldiers would also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets. One person died on the passing moon, the spokesman said. Adult arrivals are being transferred to a local football stadium to be deported back to Morocco. About 1,500 have already returned, Grande-Marlaska said. Minors are being sent to an industrial building. Ceuta, with a population of 80,000, is an enclave located on the northern tip of Morocco opposite Gibraltar. The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla off the northern coast of Morocco have long been a magnet for African migrants trying to reach Europe in search of a better life. The 24h TV channel reported on Tuesday morning that about 85 migrants climbed the border fence to enter Melilla, which is located about 300km east of Ceuta. The arrival of the migrants came at a time of heightened tension between Spain and Morocco over the fate of Brahim Ghali, leader of the Western Sahara Polisario Front, who is in hospital in Spain. Morocco’s foreign ministry issued a statement strongly last month condemning what it said was Spain’s decision to admit Ghali under a false identity without informing Morocco, adding that the situation would have consequences for bilateral relations between countries. The United States in December recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara, which is also claimed as an independent state by the Polisario Front. Ghali is hospitalized in Spain, a Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters. Ghali was received in Spain for humanitarian reasons, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio on Monday evening. Reporting by Joan Faus, Cristina Galan and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip and Ed Osmond

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos