TN: CM Aid Fund receives SEK 69 per week, government issues funding to buy Remdesivir, oxygen container





One week after Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin urged people to donate to the CM Public Aid Fund, the state government has received $ 69 million in contributions. CM had assured that the money would only be used for Covid-19 care and had said the costs would be transparent to the public. The state government in a statement on Tuesday said $ 29.44 billion was taken through online banks and another $ 39.56 was taken by check. “A total of 69 Cro Rs was received within a week in the CM public aid fund,” the statement said. In addition to the general public, actor Rajinikanth, Ajith, Sivakumar and his sons Surya and Karti, film director AR Murugadoss, Shankar and the AIADMK party donated $ 1 million each to the fund. While the prime minister spent $ 25 billion to buy Remdesivir and other medicines, another $ 25 billion was used to buy containers to bring oxygen from other states. Assassins Rajiv Gandhi donate to CM Aid Fund Rajiv Gandhi’s murder convict, Nalini Sriharan, who has been serving her sentence in the women’s prison in Vellore, donated Rs 5,000 to the CM Public Assistance Fund on Tuesday. Read also: Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin forms Covid advisory panel with 13 members with 12 opposition MLAs Nalini, wrote to the Prison Superintendent on Monday to donate Rs 5,000 to the CM Relief Fund, through her earnings of working in prison. “She gave a letter to the prison warden and the process took place today to hand over the money to the CM public aid fund,” Nalini’s lawyer confirmed. Another convict in the Rajiv Gandhi RP case Ravichandran, who is in Madurai prison had last week donated Rs 5,000 to the CM fund. Ravichandran has in the past contributed to the Tamil Chairman at Harvard when he donated Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 to the Gaja cycle aid fund. READ ALSO | Tamil Nadu takes Wall Street veteran, MIT graduate as finance minister in Stalin cabinet According to sources, Stalin held a meeting with the Attorney General regarding the release of seven convicts for the murder of Rajiv Gandhi. It is worth noting that their release was part of the promise of the DMK and AIADMK polls, however, some state leaders have raised concerns about development.

