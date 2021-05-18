



Representative image (IANS) In an interaction with the District Magistrates (DM) of the 46 high-load COVID-19 districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Central government is working on a two-week vaccine supply plan to guide vaccination and prevent loss. The next round of interactions will be with the District Magistrates of 54 Districts across 10 States, on May 20th. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured that continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of coronavirus vaccine on a very large scale. He further said that vaccination is a powerful tool to fight the virus, so we must jointly dispel any illusions associated with it. Explaining the three main weapons we have in armor to control contamination, he said “These are the description of local control areas, aggressive testing and providing correct and accurate information to the local population especially regarding the availability of medical resources like hospital beds. “ He later stressed the need to crack down on the black trade in medicines and equipment, saying “if you think there is a need to upgrade or renew strategies set at the state or central level, go ahead, and if they work, do not hesitate to share with me or my office. “ “Learn from places where the infection curve is showing a downward trend,” Modi said. Noting that the spread of the disease was towards rural areas, the Prime Minister said that we should focus on these areas. In addition to saving the lives of people in rural areas from the virus, there should also be a focused plan to improve the living conditions of every citizen in each district. “We must also stop the infection as well as continue to move the supply of essential items used in daily life.” He demanded sensitivity from the local administration in implementing local blockades. “Even if a person from the local administration comes in contact with a patient or his family, that family’s mental strength to fight the disease increases,” Modi said. “Through PM CARES we have decided to set up an oxygen plant in each district and my request to all DMs is to prepare in advance for the rapid set-up of such plants, as demonstrated in Chandigarh and other places,” Modi said. The above article has been published by a source of trouble with minimal modifications to the title and text.

