You may be the next item on the Tampa International Airport shuttle

Want to welcome thousands of travelers after landing at Tampa International Airport? Would you like to feel like the mayor of the city? Here ‘s your chance.
Tampa International Airport launched its TPA Voice fundraising competition on Monday. The winner will record messages greeting the passengers on the ship from the main terminal on the air side by July. The honor is usually reserved for the mayor of Tampa, even though radio host Jack Harris was once the voice of the airport as well.
Similar: Jack Harris celebrates 50 years on the radio waves in Tampa Bay
When you leave or return home, it’s the voice that really awaits you at home or sends you on your trip, said airport communications manager Ashley Iaccarino.
A $ 5 donation to United Way Suncoast gives you a chance at the prize, though each donation increases your chances of winning. All proceeds from the lottery go to United Way Suncoast, an organization that provides food, educational support and financial assistance to people around Tampa Bay. The airport relationship with United Way Suncoast spans three decades, with about $ 1.25 million donated over the years.
Prior to the pandemic, the airport hosted a 5k in Runway fundraiser for the organization. Last year, fundraising went virtual. The idea for these years the TPA Voice lottery came from airport vice president of communications Veronica Cintron.
Similar: New Tampa International Airport opened 50 years ago. Here it was.
The TPA Voice Contest runs until 2pm on June 14th. All participants must be at least 18 years old and have the ability to record on-site at the airport sound booth. To learn more and enter the competition, visit www.VoiceofTPA.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos