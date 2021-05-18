You may be the next item on the Tampa International Airport shuttle

Want to welcome thousands of travelers after landing at Tampa International Airport? Would you like to feel like the mayor of the city? Here ‘s your chance.

Tampa International Airport launched its TPA Voice fundraising competition on Monday. The winner will record messages greeting the passengers on the ship from the main terminal on the air side by July. The honor is usually reserved for the mayor of Tampa, even though radio host Jack Harris was once the voice of the airport as well.

When you leave or return home, it’s the voice that really awaits you at home or sends you on your trip, said airport communications manager Ashley Iaccarino.

A $ 5 donation to United Way Suncoast gives you a chance at the prize, though each donation increases your chances of winning. All proceeds from the lottery go to United Way Suncoast, an organization that provides food, educational support and financial assistance to people around Tampa Bay. The airport relationship with United Way Suncoast spans three decades, with about $ 1.25 million donated over the years.

Prior to the pandemic, the airport hosted a 5k in Runway fundraiser for the organization. Last year, fundraising went virtual. The idea for these years the TPA Voice lottery came from airport vice president of communications Veronica Cintron.

The TPA Voice Contest runs until 2pm on June 14th. All participants must be at least 18 years old and have the ability to record on-site at the airport sound booth. To learn more and enter the competition, visit www.VoiceofTPA.com.