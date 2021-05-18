ACH deals with a challenging but resilient market





While Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) were to navigate the global pandemic in 2020, the company managed to “maintain a good level of bookings” by recording 62 orders for the year, which is about 10 percent from the previous two years, he said. Frederic Lemos, head of ACH. Even with softened demand, it means “we have taken market share from the competition,” added Lemos, who reviewed the company’s business activities on the eve of EBACE Connect. While the pandemic has prevented many face-to-face meetings with clients due to travel restrictions, the personal and business aviation sector “has demonstrated great resilience”. With 28 Airbus Helicopters customer centers worldwide, “we have been able to maintain a certain level of proximity to our customers and still continue to accompany those who wish to purchase a helicopter”. Lemos noted that the company has developed a 70 percent share in the yacht market with its ACH135 and ACH145 models largely satisfactory for this country. Demand in that market must remain strong, he added, as 78 helipad yacht projects are underway. “Jachting as a whole has also been quite resilient,” he added. “Customers [are] looking more and more to isolate themselves on their yachts… and maybe that’s what they’re going to do next summer, trying to have more privacy and not get mixed up with large crowds. “ACH is considered a ‘trusted advisor’ to the yacht market, a reputation developed through early-stage yacht-building interactions with designers, manufacturers and customers,” he said. Lemos also briefly reviewed the ACH160 program. While the fully composed intermediate twins received EASA-type certification in July, its FAA-type certification has been thwarted by Covid. “It has been even more difficult because of these travel restrictions to be able to exchange and advance and do the necessary flight tests,” he said, “but we are in this way of progress and delivery certification. and indeed this year we will deliver the aircraft. ”He said the first copy of the ACH160 will be sent to a customer in New York.

