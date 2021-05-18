Wild birds outnumber humans by six to one, the study found





A new study to estimate the bird population in the wild has found that there could be close to 50 billion individuals worldwide, about six for every person on Earth. Research, published in the journal PNAS, applied citizen science and an artificial intelligence algorithm to estimate the abundance of each of the 9,700 known bird species, including drones such as emu and penguin, currently in the wild. According to the team of scientists, including those from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia, the study was able to compile a data set that covered almost all (92 per cent) bird species currently alive. Humans have spent a great deal of effort counting the members of our species – of 7.8 billion of us. This is the first comprehensive attempt to count a group of other species, said in a statement study co-author Will Cornwell, an ecologist at UNSW. The results revealed that only four species belonged to what researchers call billions of club birds with a global population estimated at over one billion. Recommended The house sparrow heads this exclusive group with an estimated population of 1.6 billion, the study found. The other three species in the billionaire club include the European star (1.3 billion), the seagull (1.2 billion) and the barn swallow (1.1 billion). At the other end of the spectrum, scientists say about 12 percent of the species included in the study are highly endangered, with only 5,000 individuals or less left in the wild. Among them are Chinese crest terns, the noisy cleaning bird, and the invisible railroad. It was surprising that only a few species dominate the total number of individual birds in the world, said study co-author Corey Callaghan, who is currently housed at the German Center for Integrated Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig, said in a declaration In the research, the scientists combined close-up data of one billion bird views recorded on the eBird into an online database of bird observations by citizen scientists along with data from detailed case studies where available. They then developed an AI algorithm to estimate the current global population of each of the bird species. While there were biases of geographical sampling in some countries around the world, scientists say the findings represent the best data available we currently have for many species. Some data bias from the method may come as citizen scientists documenting bird sightings tend to look for rarer species, and in some cases a species is so rare that individual birds are rarely spotted, the researchers said. As this study focuses on birds, our large-scale approach to data integration could act as a plan for calculating species-specific abundance for other groups of animals, Callaghan said. Scientists believe that similar efforts to estimate the global bird population across species need to be repeated and refined to keep records on biodiversity, especially as the human-induced changes in the world continue to intensify. Be able to show how these species are doing by repeating the study in five or 10 years. If their population is shrinking, it could be a real alarm bell for the health of our ecosystem, Dr Cornwell said.

