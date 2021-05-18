The Coronavirus variant found in Singapore could be India’s 3rd wave, extremely dangerous for children, warns Arvind Kejriwal





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday warned the Center of a new variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease found in Singapore and said it could result in India’s third wave. The virus, Kejriwal said, is extremely dangerous for children and urged the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately suspend air services with Singapore and set the priority of vaccination for children. “The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it could come as a third wave. My call to the central government is for air services with Singapore to be canceled with immediate effect and t “give priority to options for vaccinating children as soon as possible,” the Delhi prime minister wrote. The warning comes as the national capital has begun to show signs of gradual recovery. The number of daily cases has dropped from the highest seen last month to more than 28,000 to less than 5,000 registered on Tuesday. Read also: Ministry of Health releases list of blood clot symptoms to look after after taking Covishield South Asian countries like Singapore and Taiwan, hailed as success stories in Covid-19 content, are rapidly imposing aggressive home restrictions – and tightening travel between them. In Singapore, eating indoors in restaurants has been banned and work from home will now be pre-determined as the city state reinstated measures similar to the blockade it last ordered a year ago. Seven schools will go home to learn to surround those affected by the infections, while the city-state makes plans to vaccinate those under 16 years of age. Officials have urged Singaporeans to wear masks and avoid activities that require masks to fall off, such as eating and drinking with others for the next 3-6 weeks. Singapore’s latest curfew, announced on May 14, will remain in place for a month, until June 13, according to the health ministry. The country added 38 new local cases Sunday, 18 of which are not currently affiliated with popular groups. On April 29, Covid-19 Singapore’s daily community cases climbed to the highest in more than nine months, with one group formed at one of the largest hospitals in the country and another by an airport worker Changi. This prompted officials to put the country on increased alert. Read also: Suspected symptoms of thromboembolic events after Covid-19 vaccination. All you need to know Outbreaks and virus control measures threaten to reopen regional travel progress. Singapore had previously allowed travelers from Taiwan to enter without quarantine. On Saturday, it announced a ban on short-term visitors with travel history to Taiwan in the last 21 days, while urging citizens, permanent residents and holders of long-term quarantine crossings when they arrive. (Contributed by Bloomberg)

