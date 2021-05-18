Hungary to open new tourism office in Dubai – News





Visit Hungary will target visitors to the Middle East as a key strategic market in its efforts to revive its tourism sector following the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. The agency will open a new tourism office in Autumn 2021, in Dubai. The Hungarian Tourism Agency (HTA), the official national body promoting the country as a tourist destination, is expanding its work to develop international business within its subsidiary, the National Tourism Organization Visit Hungary Ltd. A delegation from Visit Hungary is currently visiting the UAE as part of a one-week mission dedicated to strengthening links with key industry organizations and travel professionals, ahead of the opening of the new office. Fruzsina Zakariás, Deputy CEO of Visit Hungary, said: “The opening of our tourism office in Dubai later this year will be a historic moment and a testament to Hungary’s significant investment and commitment to, and trust in, the UAE and The Middle East as an external market of quality and expected growth. With our luxurious castle living experiences, spas, exciting craft and designer shopping, natural landscapes as well as unique hunting and culinary adventure options, we believe Hungary has an abundance of experiences to appeal to and enchant our visitors of the Middle East and all of them that visit. ” Prior to the Covid pandemic, Hungary saw the number of inbound tourist trips increase to a record 16.2 million visitors spending more than 42 million overnight stays in Hungarian accommodation institutions. Compared to 2010 tourism results, the number of guests doubled, while the number of guest nights was almost 85 percent higher. Budapest, the Hungarian capital, is proving to be an irresistible destination, with its unique mix of attractions and stunning architecture attracting a record 5.7 million tourists in 2019. Compared to 2010, both the number of guests (+118.4 percent) and nights of friends (+125.7 percent) more than doubled. However, due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of inbound tourist trips decreased significantly in 2020. According to the National Tourism Data Supply Center, 2020 ended with a total of approximately 8 million visitors and nearly 22.7 million guest nights. Hungary has witnessed an impressive development in the luxury tourism sector in recent years, with a fascinating collection of large new and renovated hotels and boutiques opening to the public. Matild Palace, a luxury collection hotel built in 1902 under the auspices of its Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild from Austria, offers visitors a journey into the world of imperial splendor. BOTANIQ Castle of Tura, meanwhile, is a fairy-tale-like jewel showing elements of neo-renaissance and neo-baroque style, built by a Baron to illustrate his eternal love and devotion to his wife. Today it is one of the most beautiful castles in Hungary and as a hotel, it offers a sanctuary for intimacy and comfort with its 12 beautifully located rooms and 7 luxury suites. Some of Hungary’s upcoming lifestyle attractions include Fashion Street Budapest; a shopping street where you can find everything from architectural jewelery, fashion, high quality shopping and gastronomy to world-renowned high-end brands. Premier Outlet Budapest is a well-known shopping center on the outskirts of Budapest with over 100 national and international stores. In order for visitors to enjoy all the best luxury living experiences that Hungary has to offer, a number of 8-day holiday packages are especially cured with Middle Eastern travelers in mind. These include features such as: 5-star luxury hotel and castle stays; private transfers; Private boats sail down the Danube River; exclusive private shopping experiences in the famous Hungarian store Herend Porcelain, Hollo Folk Art & Furniture, as well as Hungarian fashion brands such as Nubu, Sugarbird and Nanushka; the exclusive use of the historic baths of Veli Bey and many other unique and exclusive experiences. “We hope that many aspiring travelers from the UAE and the Gulf states will choose to visit Hungary as a destination of choice as soon as the borders open and it is safe to do so. In preparation for this, we are “Currently busy working with the region ‘s leading travel agencies to provide them with unique itineraries and travel experiences that offer visitors an escape for splendor, relaxation and celebration of life,” Zakarias said. – [email protected] Staff Reporter









