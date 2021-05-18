EXPLANATORY: How disturbing is the variant seen for the first time in India?

For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors in pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as coronavirus rules were relaxed across the country on Monday

LONDON – For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors in pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as the coronavirus rules were relaxed this week.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons to be careful and some of the scientists advising him say the restrictions may need to be reinstated quickly because of a disturbing variant first discovered in India.

Here is a look at what we know and do not know about the variant:

WHAT IS THIS VARIANT?

The COVID-19 variant first identified in India has been classified as a variant of concern by Britain and the World Health Organization, meaning that there is some evidence that it spreads more easily among people, causes more serious illness or may be less responsive to treatments and vaccines.

The absolute number of cases (of the variant) in the UK remain quite small, but the growth rate is quite high, said Nick Loman, professor of microbial genomics at the University of Birmingham.

So far, there have been more than 2,300 cases identified in Britain. Figures released by Public Health England show that the cases of the first variant discovered in India have tripled last week and experts say it is on track to become the most dominant variant COVID-19 in the country.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director COVID-19, said more information was still needed on the spread of the variant worldwide.

We need more sequences, target sequences that need to be done and will be shared in India and elsewhere in order to know how much of this virus is circulating, she said.

HOW WAS THE VARIANT PERMITTED?

We do not know completely. But according to the minutes of a group of experts advising the government last week, the scientists said it is a real possibility that (the first variant in India) is as much as 50% more transmissible than the first variant reported in Britain whose explosive spread led to the longest blockade of countries in January.

There are credible biological reasons why some of the mutations present may make this variant more transmissible, they concluded. If the variant proves to be 40 to 50% more transmissible, the scientists predicted that this would lead to a much higher peak of cases, hospitalizations and deaths than previous waves of coronavirus especially if the government continues with its existing plans to get out of the blockage.

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and one of the scientists advising the government, said it was entirely possible that the COVID-19 restrictions eased on Monday may need to be reinstated soon if the spread of variants leads to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. .

A very careful removal (of restrictions) is reasonable, but we may have to reverse it, Farrar warned. Experts think the coming weeks should provide more details on how quickly the variant identified in India is making people sick and whether this could overwhelm hospitals.

Johnson said any evidence that the variant identified in India is more dangerous could pose a serious disruption to the UK governments’ plans to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next month.

DOES VACCINES AGAINST THIS VARIANT?

Scientists think so but are still waiting for the final answer.

At a press conference last week, Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccines at the European Medicines Agency, said the data appeared quite reassuring that vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna would protect against the first variant in India.

He said the agency was still gathering more information on the effectiveness of the photos taken by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson and was very confident that even those vaccines would provide people with sufficient protection from the variant.

Urgent data is being generated (for this variant), said Sharon Peacock of the UK Genomics Consortium COVID-19. She noted that vaccines seem to work against other variants to date, but that it is important to determine if one dose is effective or if two are needed.

In areas of the UK hit hardest by the variant, Britains health secretary Matt Hancock said most people hospitalized had chosen not to have strokes.

On Monday, Johnson said people over the age of 50 and those with basic health conditions would wait for a second dose of the vaccine cut from 12 weeks to eight, due to concerns about the rapid spread of the variants.

