Japan racks immigration bill with controversial refugee changes

TOKYO – The Japanese government has rejected a bill that would have changed the country’s immigration laws, in response to a parliamentary and public protest over some provisions seen as unfriendly to refugees and asylum seekers.

A lower house committee will vote on the amendment bill this week, pushing it toward final approval. But opposition gained ground after the March death of Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman. Lawyers say detention officials in Nagoya City failed to provide proper medical treatment to Sandamali when she complained of stomach pain and other symptoms.

While the law had some elements required by refugee lawyers, they were particularly concerned about a proposed amendment to the Japan Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act of 1951 that would remove automatic deportation stays. This would have allowed law enforcement to repatriate asylum seekers whose claims are on appeal.

The expulsion of unlicensed foreigners who have been in Japanese detention for more than three years would also have been made easier under the proposed review.

The government has not completely abandoned the bill and is expected to seek a new time to introduce it. But in the face of low approval ratings for the coronavirus crisis, the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the ruling party seem to have come to the conclusion that boosting unpopular bills could have a major negative impact on the upcoming Metropolitan Assembly elections. of Tokyo in July and the lower house elections this fall.

Japan lags behind other advanced economies in refugee resettlement, accepting only 51 refugees in 2020 for a total of 216 years over five years. However, each year, however, Japan ranks among the top donors to the United Nations refugee agency. , contributing $ 126 million last year.

The US, contributing nearly $ 2 billion, has increased its annual refugee quota to 62,500 from the 15,000 limit under Donald Trump. Canada led the world last year with 10,937 asylums.

In written comments on the draft amendment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned of “a number of aspects that raise very serious concerns … in light of Japan’s obligations under the 1951 convention”. The Refugee Convention, to which Japan is a signatory, established the principle of non-renewal, which prohibits a country from repatriating asylum seekers to a country where they are at risk.

The draft amendment was based on the recommendations of an expert committee on deportation and detention, convened in 2019 by the Ministry of Justice. Law professors from some of Japan’s most prestigious universities made up the committee, but practicing immigration attorneys said none of their ranks was invited.

UNHCR has long demanded that host countries separate laws governing refugee and asylum procedures from general immigration policy. “Such efforts to invest quality resources and rapid decision-making on first-time applications would help substantially address detention and eviction issues,” the agency wrote.

Some asylum seekers interviewed by Nikkei Asia have spent years at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Detention Center awaiting a court date, as the undercover and trained Immigration Services Agency claims to have about 2,000 claims.

The experts were instructed to discuss ways to end the long-term detention and ensure compliance with eviction orders, according to one participant. While the panel recommended setting a maximum period and judicial review of detention, the amendment law did not address the limits of detention.

In addition to persons without legal status detained for more than three years, the amendment would also remove deportation attitudes for third-time asylum seekers, persons suspected of committing or preparing to commit crimes, and individuals under international sanctions.

While international law allows refugees to be punished under the laws of the host country, the fear of deportation prevents asylum seekers in Japan from turning to the police when they suffer crimes. Last year, when Sandamali reported a Sri Lankan man with whom he was living for domestic violence, police arrested him instead of staying beyond his visa. Sandamali had run out of money to pay tuition fees, failing to maintain her student visa.

Withdrawal of the bill, however, will delay reforms that lawyers have long sought, such as removing an application for recognized refugees to obtain long-term resident status and reducing applications for refugees applying for permanent residence.

It would also have extended the validity of refugee permits to five years. Currently, refugees are required to report annually to immigration officials to renew their stay.