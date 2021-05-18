Explain: Why is Singapore closing schools for fear of B.1.617 Covid variant affecting more children?

Singapore on Sunday said the new Covid-19 mutations, particularly variant B.1.167, were affecting more children and would close all schools as it prepares to vaccinate young people.

Some of these mutations (viruses) are much more virulent and they seem to attack younger children, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was quoted as saying by Reuters. None of the children who got the virus are seriously ill and some have mild symptoms, he added. Type B.1.617 seems to affect children more, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said, quoting director of health services ministries Kenneth Mak.

How is the situation in Singapore and why have they made the decision to close all schools? And does variant B.1.617 affect more children? We explain.

Why did Singapore decide to close schools now?

There is no official confirmation at this stage how many children have been affected by the new Covid variant in Singapore.

The decision to close the schools came after the city-state uncovered 38 Covid cases broadcast in the country, with 17 currently unrelated. 38 locally broadcast cases caused the highest overnight peak since September last year. Among the new infections were four children, linked to a group at a training center, who tested positive.

The rapidly increasing number of community cases requires us to significantly reduce our movements and interactions in the coming days, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Of the 61,000 Covid cases Singapore has reported to date, most of the infections were from foreign worker dormitories. New infections on Sunday were among the highest local cases detected outside dormitories in a year.

Over one-fifth of Singapore’s population has been vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. It now plans to inoculate people under 45 from the second half of May. The country has also approved Pfizer-BioNTech for children over 12 years old.

People wearing masks cross a street in Singapore. (Reuters)

Singapore has reported zero or single-digit infections for months and its incidence is significantly lower than other countries in Southeast Asia. But after raising issues Sunday, the government decided to cut the rally and other public activities as strictly as possible since the stalemate imposed in the country last year.

Does variant B.1.617 affect more children?

Variant B.1.617, which is widely considered to be one of the main reasons behind the huge increase in the number of infections across India during the second wave of the pandemic, has been described as a disturbing global variant by the WHO. It has already spread to more than 40 countries and some countries have imposed travel restrictions on passengers coming from India as a result of the increase in cases here.

Although the variant, which has two mutations E484Q and L452R in its peak protein, is believed to be boosting Covid growth in India, there is still no conclusive evidence to conclude whether it is more deadly or is causing a more severe form of infection.

One reason why more children may be affected is because variant B.1.617 has a mutation that makes it easier for the virus to get caught in human cells and cause an infection.

Laboratory studies have shown that variant B.1.617 can bind more strongly to ACE-2 receptors, the site where the coronavirus binds to our cells, than early versions of the virus.

Children usually have underdeveloped sinuses and fewer ACE-2 receptors that protect them from infection. A study from the University of Texas, the Center for Health Science in Houston (UTHealth) and Baylor College of Medicine, conducted last year stated that the 2s converting enzyme in Angiotensin, ACE-2, are the doors that allow SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body. Because children have less ACE-2 in their lungs, they are less likely to be affected. The paper, which was published in the American Journal of Physiology-Cellular and Molecular Physiology of the Lungs and Lungs, noted only about 1.7% of the first 149,082 cases in the U.S. were infants, children, and adolescents under 18 years of age.

An ambulance in front of a dormitory in Singapore (Reuters)

But variant B.1.617 may have changed that. Scientists say this variant could bind more strongly to ACE-2 receptors, meaning it could then have fewer binding sites and still infect humans. This may be one of the reasons why children are more vulnerable to this new variant.

But it is important to understand that there are no reports indicating that children are getting sicker and cases of Covid infections are becoming more serious in children.

What effect are Covid variants expected to have on children in the future?

To date, reported deaths due to Covid among children have been quite low. But Brazil may be the exception now. In the South American nation, which has been devastated by the pandemic, infants and young children are dying at an alarmingly high rate.

Although official estimates are much more conservative, Dr. Ftima Marinho, an epidemiologist at the University of So Paulo, who is leading a study estimating deaths among children based on suspected and confirmed cases, believes more than 2,200 children under the age of five have died since the onset of pandemic, including more than 1,600 infants less than one year old.

We are seeing a huge impact on children. It is a number that is extremely high. We have not seen this anywhere else in the world, Dr Marinho was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

While there is no evidence to suggest whether any altered form of the virus is responsible for the increasing number of deaths among children in Brazil, variant P.1, which has become widespread in Brazil, appears to be leading to higher levels. high mortality rates among pregnant women. Many women with Covid are said to be giving birth to stillborn or premature babies already infected with the virus.

Experts, however, say the increase in the number of infections and deaths among children in Brazil may also be due to President Bolsonaro’s cavalier attitude and harsh response to the pandemic, lower test levels and lack of adequate access to timely medical care.

A study published in the Pediatric Journal of Infectious Diseases in January found that children in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica developed more severe forms of Covid-19 and more cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare immune response and extreme to Covid- 19

Some senior virologists have pointed out that the third wave of the pandemic in India could affect children more. Since vaccination involves a wider section of the population, children without inoculation may be among the most vulnerable groups. However, others have argued that there is no convincing evidence to reach a conclusion.

The US FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children over 12 years of age. In India, until we have approval for a Covid vaccine for children, stroke management in as many parents of young children may be our best bet.