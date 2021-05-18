Why Climate Finance is Critical to Accelerating Global Action

Efforts to address climate change can cost billions of dollars, often making them out of reach for poor countries, which have contributed far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than developed countries. As a result, funding has emerged as a potential flashpoint issue this year as global climate discussions take off.

Many less developed countries and small island nations do not have the financial resources to prepare and cope with the effects of climate change including deeper droughts, stronger storms, greater heat extremes, more fires. large and rising sea levels and switch to clean energy. UN Environment Program assessments that developing countries may need $ 300 billion a year by 2030 to cope with climate change.

Funding the climate from private or public sources to pay for adaptation and mitigation measures is essential to combating the climate crisis. Access to such funds will help developing countries switch to clean energy and invest in reducing climate risks. Climate finance is likely to emerge as a stronger call, at least among developing nations, in November during the Twenty-Sixth Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

What is the rationale for mobilizing climate finance?

In 1992, when nations adopted the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the first international agreement to address climate change, they included the principle of shared but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. This principle recognizes that developed nations, which are likely to have contributed more to the accumulation of greenhouse gases because they were industrialized earlier, should have played a greater role in resolving the climate crisis and helping countries that contributed less. in its creation.

How much has been promised so far?

In 2009, during COP15, the richest countries pledged that by 2020, they would mobilize $ 100 billion a year in funding from a variety of sources, including governments, multilateral institutions and private entities, to help fewer countries developed in the transition to green energy and adaptation to the deterioration of climate impacts. So far, however, that promise has remained unfulfilled. According to assessments by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, funding was still $ 20 billion less than the 2018 target.

Moreover, about 70 percent of the funds between 2013 and 2018 went to mitigation efforts, while only 21 percent went to adaptation, the most pressing need for developing countries. Although no country is immune to climate impacts, developing countries face disproportionately high risks from climate change for a variety of reasons, including their geographical locations in some cases.

How does climate financing plunge developing countries into debt?

Climate finance has increasingly come in the form of loans rather than grants, posing a daunting obstacle for developing countries. In 2018, loans accounted for almost three quarters of $ 78.9 billion of total climate financing mobilized by nations developed in line with the promise of 2009. And borrowing often comes at a high cost. In the same year, more than sixty countries can have loan capital only with interest rates higher than 18 percent for projects lasting more than two years. Uncertain financing options for developing countries mean revolution in green finance has excluded some of the most endangered countries in the world.

Indonesia is one of the many countries threatened by rising sea levels.

Borrowing costs could rise even higher given the weak financial forecasts for countries with the highest risks of suffering climate change. For example, the index provider FTSE Russell estimates that, with uninfluenced climate change, Malaysia could suffer a projected loss in gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of over 31 percent in 2050 due to the severe impacts created by global warming.

How much has the United States contributed?

Between 2010 and 2015, The United States mobilized a total of $ 15.6 billion in climate finance for adaptation and mitigation efforts. In 2014, President Barack Obama vowed that the United States would contribute $ 3 billion to UN Green Fund for UN (GCF), the largest global fund dedicated to helping developing countries respond to climate change by investing in low-resilience and resilient initiatives. To date, the United States has paid only $ 1 billion to the GCF.

Shortly before President Joe Bidens’ climate summit in April, the White House released it international climate financing plan, pledging to triple its climate adaptation funding to $ 5.7 billion a year by 2024. Although the plan pledged to work with development banks to boost climate finance targets, it acknowledged that U.S. government agencies .US needs to do more to improve the amount and quality of funding for adaptation and sustainability, many officials in developing countries expressed concern regarding the adequacy of funding.

Earlier in April, Biden unveiled his administrations fiscal year 2022 budget proposal [PDF], which allocates $ 1.2 billion to the GCF to serve as an advance on Obama’s unpaid mortgage. This proposal was also criticized for short cuts.

What’s next?

Without additional funding, the fuss over climate finance could culminate in a buzz as the Glasgow talks resume. Alok Sharma, president-designate for COP26, has said this to build trust for the next conference, the UK and other countries have to give to those who are on the front lines of climate change. Sharma ka identified priorities for COP26 which include facilitating a significant increase in the degree of adaptation finance and achieving the mobilization goal of $ 100 billion.

If developing countries lose confidence in developed countries’ willingness to help, this distrust could block progress on COP26. Proper climate financing will be vital to global efforts to combat the climate crisis. Failure to raise funds to reduce emissions and promote adaptation could mean global warming will move beyond safe thresholds, forcing every country to struggle with a hotter and more volatile planet.