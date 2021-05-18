1 Nature Week

1.1 Today Environment Minister George Eusticevisited Delamere Forest to outline governments’ plans to restore nature and protect our environment.

As part of the birth week, the minister has announced a number of new measures to tackle climate change and the biodiversity crisis and give our zero commitment. He has also announced changes to the draft environmental law to help stop nature decline. We are very pleased to say that he also announced a number of measures directly related to forestry:

1.2 Plans to triple tree planting rates in England this parliament

This will be funded through the Nature for Climate fund which has 500 million support. We will help support this through a new multimillion tree planting grant with the Kingdom of England Offer (EWCO) – this will provide greater financial incentives for landowners and farmers to plant and manage trees. You can read more about EWCO below.

Through Climate Trees, at least three new community forests will be created to allow more people to be closer to nature and enable the planting of 6,000 hectares of new forest land by 2025.

1.4 Urban TreeChallenge Fund Extension



Provide further investment to support tree planting and placement in urban areas.

1.5 Provide additional funding as part of the Local Authority Fruit Tree Fund



Plant trees outside forest lands for the benefit of local communities.

1.6 Expanding the size of the forests of nations

Working with public and private lands to create new forest lands under the management of Forest England and through England Woodland Forest Creation Partnership.

Also announced today is the Peat Action Plan in England – an integrated plan for the management, protection and restoration of our lowland and lowland peatland so that they bring benefits to nature and the climate.

2 How will we achieve these objectives?

This will all be set out in the England Tree Action Plan, which will outline how we will create the diverse forest lands we need, through processes such as natural regeneration, where forest lands are replenished by trees that grow from seeds that fall naturally and grow there, as well as tree planting programs.

The action plan aims to look at current planting trends for forest lands composed of mostly native deciduous trees, given the additional benefits they offer to nature by supporting native insects, birds and other animals.

3 Introducing the Forest Creation Bid in England: Our main grant offer

4 Announced today.

Today our President, Sir William Worsley announced the new grantscheme ship – the offer of the creation of the forests of England (EWCO). The scheme for farmers and landowners will support the creation of a range of forest types and sizes, including through natural colonization, and especially when their location and design will provide public benefits. Speaking today in Delamere Forest, the Chairman of the Forestry Commission, Sir William Worsley, said:> cruc it is essential that we act now to ensure that we leave our environment in a better condition for future generations. We need to work towards zero net emissions by 2050; to address biodiversity loss; to better connect people with nature; and to create more green work by doing so. Trees are essential to Government plans to achieve this and it is through the ambitious program of action set out in the England Tree Action Plan – backed by milion 500 million from the Nature Climate Fund that we can achieve these great goals. The offer will be open to applications of small land areas from 1 hectare upwards, providing greater incentives for farmers and landowners to consider planting trees as a sustainable option. The grant is due to the special launch and especially to the initiatives of creating new local forests, especially here to travelers, or provides recreational access for the public. More information is available on our Forestry UK website GOV.UK, which will be updated with further information including instructions and details on how to apply soon.

5 Green cover queen

5.1 Plant a tree for the Jubilee!

Today’s announcement follows the recently launched announcement Green Cover Queen a unique initiative which encourages the nation to plant or dedicate a tree to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022.

6 Funding for tree nurseries supplying trees in Scotland

6.1 Apply for the Harvest and Processing grant.

This funding from Defra and the Scottish Government seeks to support tree nurseries in England which supply trees to Scotland. It is part of the national effort as part of the Nature for Climate fund to plant more trees.

Tree nurseries in England can use the funds to go to seed trays, seed storage and planting equipment, pole tunnels, cold storage facilities and irrigation systems. Adaptations for vehicles, machinery and premises to allow tree nurseries to continue safely under COVID-19 are also supported.

Find out if you are right about it Harvest and processing grant.