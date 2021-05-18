International
The China-backed tax haven of Sri Lanka clears the final hurdle
Colombo, Sri Lanka A tax-free enclave funded by the Chinese billed as Sri Lanka’s response to Dubai and Singapore cleared the final legal hurdle on Tuesday as the Colombo Supreme Court ruled it could move forward with only minor changes.
Sri Lanka’s largest single foreign investment is one of several massive Asian infrastructure projects funded by China as Beijing increases its regional footprint.
The Sri Lankan Supreme Court rejected 19 claims challenging the “Colombo Port City Economic Commission” bill and approved the $ 1.4 billion bill subject to minor changes which the government immediately said it accepted.
Project officials have said they hope the new Port City, a reclaimed land area, will attract billions of dollars in trade, banking and offshore services similar to those available in Dubai and Singapore. , two of its potential competitors.
Named “Colombo Port City” because of its proximity to Colombo’s main port, offshore reclamation – done with considerable Chinese work – completed in 2019 has doubled the size of Colombo’s financial district by adding 269 acres (665 acres) .
Under the proposed legislation expected to be passed by the Sri Lankan parliament on Thursday, the Port City will be administered by a committee with unprecedented powers to quickly follow up on investment approvals.
All transactions within Port City will be denominated in foreign currency and all salaries earned by each employee will be exempt from taxes.
Western countries, as well as regional power India, have long expressed concern about the growing Chinese influence in strategically placed Sri Lanka.
U.S. Ambassador Alaina Teplitz told reporters last month that an unintended consequence of Port City could be “a haven for money launderers and other kinds of dirty actors.”
However, the Supreme Court noted that “laws seeking to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing … apply within the area of authority of the Port of Colombo”.
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]