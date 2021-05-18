The China-backed tax haven of Sri Lanka clears the final hurdle

Colombo, Sri Lanka A tax-free enclave funded by the Chinese billed as Sri Lanka’s response to Dubai and Singapore cleared the final legal hurdle on Tuesday as the Colombo Supreme Court ruled it could move forward with only minor changes.

Sri Lanka’s largest single foreign investment is one of several massive Asian infrastructure projects funded by China as Beijing increases its regional footprint.

The Sri Lankan Supreme Court rejected 19 claims challenging the “Colombo Port City Economic Commission” bill and approved the $ 1.4 billion bill subject to minor changes which the government immediately said it accepted.

Project officials have said they hope the new Port City, a reclaimed land area, will attract billions of dollars in trade, banking and offshore services similar to those available in Dubai and Singapore. , two of its potential competitors.

Named “Colombo Port City” because of its proximity to Colombo’s main port, offshore reclamation – done with considerable Chinese work – completed in 2019 has doubled the size of Colombo’s financial district by adding 269 acres (665 acres) .

Under the proposed legislation expected to be passed by the Sri Lankan parliament on Thursday, the Port City will be administered by a committee with unprecedented powers to quickly follow up on investment approvals.

All transactions within Port City will be denominated in foreign currency and all salaries earned by each employee will be exempt from taxes.

Western countries, as well as regional power India, have long expressed concern about the growing Chinese influence in strategically placed Sri Lanka.

U.S. Ambassador Alaina Teplitz told reporters last month that an unintended consequence of Port City could be “a haven for money launderers and other kinds of dirty actors.”

However, the Supreme Court noted that “laws seeking to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing … apply within the area of ​​authority of the Port of Colombo”.

