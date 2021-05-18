Nicola Sturgeon must drop ‘failure’ John Swinney as education secretary, Scottish Labor Team says

Nicola Sturgeon should step down as John Swinney as her education secretary in the next cabinet reshuffle after “five years of ups and downs” under his leadership, the Scottish Labor has said.

Michael Marra, the party’s education spokesman, accused Mr Swinney of overseeing “a large number of failures” and demanded Ms. Sturgeon removed him from short education with “the hope that a new minister will stop the decay.”

Labor has released a document detailing what Mr Swinney called the “noise of failures” during the last parliament, including failing to close the gap in educational attainment between richer and poorer students, and Scotland knocking down international leagues for literacy and numeracy.

She argues that Mr Swinney, who is also first deputy minister, failed to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and that he has now “lost the trust of staff in all parts of the sector” following the debacle over the cancellation of last year’s exams. .

Ms. Sturgeon is expected to complete her reshuffle after the election once she is confirmed as first minister and will have to fill prominent positions left by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Constitution Secretary Michael Russell.

Mr Marra said: “In five years as Secretary of Education John Swinney has accumulated a number of failures in his name. From time to time, he has failed to meet the challenge posed by the pandemic and has now led Scotland students into another exam crisis.

“But John Swinneys failures began before the pandemic. Educational standards have come to the fore and the scandal that is the achievement gap has continued stubbornly.

“In Parliament last week, the secretary of education had the chance to acknowledge the crisis of recent exams that is causing misery and anxiety throughout the country.

“Instead, he chose to dig, insisting that the exams held in exam halls across Scotland are not exams at all. Most importantly, John Swinney has lost the trust of staff in all parts of the sector.

“He can not be the person to turn the situation around and the first minister must act now. We can only hope that a new minister can stop the decay. “

Mr Swinney was close to losing his job last summer after facing a no-confidence vote after tens of thousands of student grades were cut by an algorithm by the Scottish Qualifications Authority that disproportionately affected poor families.

He initially defended the process and denied that he made a turnaround before the vote of confidence to save his career.

Opposition parties have accused him of leading another crisis this year after students were told they should not take exams but are now forced to take “grades” in exam conditions without a study permit.

The Scottish Government has approached for comment.

The list of ‘failures’ as defined by the Labor Scots

Failures during Covid-19 –

SQA

Failure to work with SQA to establish a moderately reliable and fair system for

assessment in 2020.

Failure to oblige SQA to publish its moderation methodology and equity

evaluation before the results date of August 4, 2020.

Failure to immediately acknowledge that the SQA results fiasco was his responsibility.

Failure to achieve a fair grievance process for 2020 grades and teacher ratings,

taking into account student performance in the past.

Failure to cancel 2021 exams in a timely manner and ensure school clarity

and students about alternative assessments.

Failure to achieve a reliable or sustainable alternative evaluation process for 2021,

leaving students to sit on exams in addition to all names.

Learning at home

Failure to provide teachers, parents and students with timely and adequate learning

resources to support home schooling.

Failure to deliver the 25,000 laptops and tablets that were scheduled for more

students disadvantaged in time.

Reopening of schools after the first blockade

Failure to get the road map and school return schedule, leaving them

unprepared and vulnerable to the impact of pins on infection and transmission

normat.

Failure to issue scientific evidence on the safety of schools reopening at this point

that new announcements were made.

Failure to undertake a Student Capital Audit.

Failure to stay in control: The SNP suspended all key measures through which

educational policy can be evaluated.

Failure to provide clear guidelines and guarantees for PPE for teachers and the school

staff.

Failure to provide local authorities with the funds they need to implement

Scottish governments return to full-time education.

Reopening of schools after the blockade in 2021

Failure to follow instructions and ensuring the sustainability of personal teaching for students

part-time return before full return.

Failure to prioritize teacher vaccines to reduce transmission and outbreaks in

schools.

Early learning and child care

Non-disclosure of required resources and time limit for 1,140 hours of childcare

to be delivered as soon as possible.

Colleges and Universities

Failure to support student calls for summer financial support through SAAS.

Not providing universities and colleges with the sufficient funds they need

copes with the crisis.

‘Failures’ before Covid-19 –