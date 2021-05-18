International
Nicola Sturgeon must drop ‘failure’ John Swinney as education secretary, Scottish Labor Team says
Nicola Sturgeon should step down as John Swinney as her education secretary in the next cabinet reshuffle after “five years of ups and downs” under his leadership, the Scottish Labor has said.
Michael Marra, the party’s education spokesman, accused Mr Swinney of overseeing “a large number of failures” and demanded Ms. Sturgeon removed him from short education with “the hope that a new minister will stop the decay.”
Labor has released a document detailing what Mr Swinney called the “noise of failures” during the last parliament, including failing to close the gap in educational attainment between richer and poorer students, and Scotland knocking down international leagues for literacy and numeracy.
She argues that Mr Swinney, who is also first deputy minister, failed to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and that he has now “lost the trust of staff in all parts of the sector” following the debacle over the cancellation of last year’s exams. .
Ms. Sturgeon is expected to complete her reshuffle after the election once she is confirmed as first minister and will have to fill prominent positions left by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Constitution Secretary Michael Russell.
Mr Marra said: “In five years as Secretary of Education John Swinney has accumulated a number of failures in his name. From time to time, he has failed to meet the challenge posed by the pandemic and has now led Scotland students into another exam crisis.
“But John Swinneys failures began before the pandemic. Educational standards have come to the fore and the scandal that is the achievement gap has continued stubbornly.
“In Parliament last week, the secretary of education had the chance to acknowledge the crisis of recent exams that is causing misery and anxiety throughout the country.
“Instead, he chose to dig, insisting that the exams held in exam halls across Scotland are not exams at all. Most importantly, John Swinney has lost the trust of staff in all parts of the sector.
“He can not be the person to turn the situation around and the first minister must act now. We can only hope that a new minister can stop the decay. “
Mr Swinney was close to losing his job last summer after facing a no-confidence vote after tens of thousands of student grades were cut by an algorithm by the Scottish Qualifications Authority that disproportionately affected poor families.
He initially defended the process and denied that he made a turnaround before the vote of confidence to save his career.
Opposition parties have accused him of leading another crisis this year after students were told they should not take exams but are now forced to take “grades” in exam conditions without a study permit.
The Scottish Government has approached for comment.
The list of ‘failures’ as defined by the Labor Scots
Failures during Covid-19 –
SQA
Failure to work with SQA to establish a moderately reliable and fair system for
assessment in 2020.
Failure to oblige SQA to publish its moderation methodology and equity
evaluation before the results date of August 4, 2020.
Failure to immediately acknowledge that the SQA results fiasco was his responsibility.
Failure to achieve a fair grievance process for 2020 grades and teacher ratings,
taking into account student performance in the past.
Failure to cancel 2021 exams in a timely manner and ensure school clarity
and students about alternative assessments.
Failure to achieve a reliable or sustainable alternative evaluation process for 2021,
leaving students to sit on exams in addition to all names.
Learning at home
Failure to provide teachers, parents and students with timely and adequate learning
resources to support home schooling.
Failure to deliver the 25,000 laptops and tablets that were scheduled for more
students disadvantaged in time.
Reopening of schools after the first blockade
Failure to get the road map and school return schedule, leaving them
unprepared and vulnerable to the impact of pins on infection and transmission
normat.
Failure to issue scientific evidence on the safety of schools reopening at this point
that new announcements were made.
Failure to undertake a Student Capital Audit.
Failure to stay in control: The SNP suspended all key measures through which
educational policy can be evaluated.
Failure to provide clear guidelines and guarantees for PPE for teachers and the school
staff.
Failure to provide local authorities with the funds they need to implement
Scottish governments return to full-time education.
Reopening of schools after the blockade in 2021
Failure to follow instructions and ensuring the sustainability of personal teaching for students
part-time return before full return.
Failure to prioritize teacher vaccines to reduce transmission and outbreaks in
schools.
Early learning and child care
Non-disclosure of required resources and time limit for 1,140 hours of childcare
to be delivered as soon as possible.
Colleges and Universities
Failure to support student calls for summer financial support through SAAS.
Not providing universities and colleges with the sufficient funds they need
copes with the crisis.
‘Failures’ before Covid-19 –
- Ongoing: Failure to fully implement funded nursery and childcare provision for families postponing the entry of their 5-year-old child to a Primary (delayed until 2023).
- Ongoing: Failure to complete the use of contracts with zero and unsafe teaching hours and addressing the crisis of teacher recruitment and workload.
- Ongoing: Not addressing the reduction of subjects that older students can study.
- Ongoing: Failure to reduce class sizes.
- Ongoing: Failure to take steps to stop the explosion of teaching in classrooms covering three and four different levels.
- Ongoing: Failure to re-enter Scotland into internationally recognized literacy, numeracy and science measurements (PIRLS and TIMSS).
- Ongoing: Failure to allocate key funds to schools creating a situation where Student Capital Financing, designed to help the most disadvantaged, simply needs to drill holes.
- Ongoing: Failure to close the achievement gap faced by students in need and those with experience in care.
- Ongoing: Failure to provide local authorities with sufficient money to support children and young people with additional support needs.
- Ongoing: Failure to decide the number of specialist teachers to support those with additional support needs.
- Ongoing: Failure to reduce or eradicate student debt despite campaigning in a debt platform gap.
- Ongoing: Failure to significantly reform the country’s student support system, despite recommendations made to the Scottish Government commissioned the Student Support Review.
- Ongoing: Failure to return college student numbers to pre-2007 levels.
Ongoing: Failure to provide the necessary funds for the university sector in the latest budget.
- December 2019: Failure to improve achievement as measured in the results of PISA (International Student Assessment Program) (In each area performance has deteriorated under the SNP).
- October 2019: Failure to grant automatic entitlement to an additional funded nursery year for children whose parents are legally delaying their enrollment in a Primary. (Parliament supported the Workers’ motion by calling on the Scottish Government to close the Gap Give them Time gap).
- September 2018: Failure to abolish Scottish National Standardized Primary Assessments, as instructed by Parliament. (Parliament approves Scottish Labor motion calling for national standardized testing by Primary One students to be scrapped.)
- Summer 2018: Failure to properly manage access to the Yammer app after a pornographic image was circulated on it.
- June 2018: Failure to obtain sufficient support for the SNP Government Education Draft, which was to be repealed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]