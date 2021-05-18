Thousands of migrants swim from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta





Migrants swam from two places, with some entering southern Ceuta on Tarajal beach and a larger group entering the north of the city on Benzu beach, a Spanish government spokesman in Ceuta told CNN.

A man drowned in the process, the spokesman added.

In both countries, migrants swam around the rocky outcrops that flow into the Mediterranean that mark the border between the countries. The spokesman said it was a short distance in each case.

Ceuta is an enclave of about 84,000 Spaniards off the northern coast of Morocco and, important to migrants trying to enter, it is in European Union territory.

“I have never seen a situation like this, it is unprecedented, I have never felt so disappointed and sad,” Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas told Spanish broadcaster TVE on Tuesday. “This is a chaotic situation, so chaotic that we can not say the exact number of migrants at the moment,” he added. “We need to gather all those who have arrived and assign them to a specific place, so they are not just asking about the border.” The Red Cross has helped migrants with dry clothes, blankets and food on Tarajal beach. Charity spokeswoman Isabel Brasero told Spanish TVE that the migrants included babies, and so far everyone who made the trip around the sea canal appeared to be in good health. She added that the migrants were probably helped by the favorable weather and the short distance they swam. Border ignition point Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he would travel to his country’s two enclaves on Morocco’s northern coast: Ceuta and the city of Melilla, which lies further east. Sanchez promised to “restore order” and said Spain would return “immediately” all those who entered illegally, as allowed, he added, from existing agreements between Spain and Morocco. In fact, about 2,700 people have already returned to Morocco, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Spanish TV on Tuesday. The Spanish Interior Ministry said in a statement that it was strengthening the police contingent in Ceuta. He added that Spain and Morocco recently agreed that Moroccans swimming in Spain face a return to Morocco through one of the land border crossings. The land border of several miles between Ceuta and Morocco has a long fence. It is a fast point for the migration of sub-Saharan Africans trying to enter Spain and the European Union, in groups. Ylva Johansson, European Union Commissioner for Home Affairs, wrote on Twitter that it was “disturbing” that so many people, a large number of them children, were risking their lives swimming in Ceuta. “The most important thing now is for Morocco to continue to commit to preventing irregular departures and for those who do not have the right to stay to return regularly and effectively,” she added. Spain has seen an increase in migrants arriving on its shores in recent months. Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, says that “more than 1,000 irregular migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in April, three times more than the same month last year. “In January-April, nearly 4,500 irregular migrants arrived in the Canary Islands, more than double the total from the same period in 2020. Citizens from sub-Saharan countries, most claiming to be from Mali and Morocco, counted more the greater the number of arrivals “.

CNN’s Arnaud Siad, Vasco Cotovio, Claudia Rebaza, Isa Soares, Stephanie Halasz and Sheena McKenzie contributed to this report.

