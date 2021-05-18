China offers to host Afghan peace talks, backs leadership for Ghani-led government

China, which has stepped up its diplomacy between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country, has offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Significantly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who in the past two days held telephone talks with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, said China would support the Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani to play a leading role.

The offer to facilitate peace talks was made during Wang’s telephone conversations with his Afghan counterpart Mohamed Haneef Atmar on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference here on Tuesday.

Asked to elaborate, Zhao said, “China is ready to facilitate intra-Afghan talks and will provide the necessary conditions for negotiations in China.” The US had announced its plans to withdraw its troops completely from Afghanistan by September.

The withdrawal of US troops has raised concerns in Beijing that this could lead to the regrouping of Uyghur Muslim militants from Afghanistan’s Xinjiang province, which shares borders with China.

During their telephone conversation, Wang told Atmar that “China will continue to support the Afghan government to play a key role in the country’s peace and reconciliation process,” the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Wang also called on all parties to support and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to promote a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan, in particular to avoid a resurgence of terrorist forces, she said.

In a comment that may not go well with the Taliban, Wang, according to the report, expressed his hope that Afghanistan’s future leadership will pursue a moderate Muslim policy, promote a foreign policy of peace, maintain friendship with the countries. neighbors and resolutely fight all forms of terrorism.

Wang’s talks with Atmar came a day after he held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during which he called on the UN to play the “right role” to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of US troops.

Wang told Qureshi that the “hasty withdrawal” of US troops from Afghanistan has severely affected the peace process in Afghanistan and negatively impacted regional stability.

In such circumstances, China expects the UN to play “its proper role.” He, however, did not clarify the “proper role”.

Wang also said that the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which India and Pakistan are members, should pay more attention to the situation in Afghanistan and its neighbors to strengthen communication, speak with one voice and take action. coordinated actions.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are members of the SCO.

Observers say the U.S. plan to speed up the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan could have troubling consequences for China, particularly its volatile Xinjiang province.

China has expressed concern about the U.S. move despite tensions with Washington over a host of issues, including U.S. allegations of genocide against Muslim Uighurs by the Chinese government in Xinjiang. He denies allegations of running mass detention camps and violating the human rights of Uighurs.

The previous Trump administration had also lifted a ban on the separatist East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a Uyghur militant group active in Xinjiang. ETIM was designated a terrorist organization by the 1267 UN counterterrorism committee in 2002 for its alleged affiliation with al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, and the Taliban.

Reports from Afghanistan said some of the recent attacks were attributed to the consolidation of Islamic State militants who fought in Syria until recently. China is concerned that hundreds of Uyghur militants who joined ISIS in Syria could threaten peace and stability in Xinjiang.