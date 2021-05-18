Long working hours leading to premature death, says WHO





Long working hours are leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths a year, according to a new study by the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization. Working more than 55 hours a week in a paid job resulted in 745,000 deaths in 2016, the study estimated, from 590,000 in 2000. About 398,000 deaths in 2016 were due to stroke and 347,000 due to heart disease . Both physiological stress responses and behavioral changes (such as an unhealthy diet, poor sleep, and reduced physical activity) are possible reasons that long hours have a negative impact on health, the authors suggest. Other findings from the study: Working more than 55 hours a week is dangerous. It is associated with a 35 percent higher risk of stroke and 17 percent higher risk of heart disease compared to working 35 to 40 hours a week.

About 9 percent of the global population works long hours. In 2016, an estimated 488 million people worked more than 55 hours a week. Although the study did not examine data after 2016, past experience has shown that working hours increased after previous economic recessions; Such increases may also be associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the authors write.

Long hours are more dangerous than other hazards at work. In the three years the study looked at (2000, 2010, and 2016), long working hours led to more illnesses than any other risk factor at work, including exposure to carcinogens and not wearing seat belts at work. And the number of overload health deteriorated over time: From 2000 to 2016, the number of deaths from heart disease due to long working hours increased by 42 percent, and from stroke by 19 percent. Dr. Maria Neira, a director at WHO, made the blunt conclusion: it is time for all of us, governments, employers and employees to wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death.

