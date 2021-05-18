Sask Mountie charged with murder was in uniform when the man was killed: police





SASKATOON – Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman quit his job in full uniform wearing his duty belt on the day of the alleged offense. This according to Police Service Inspector Prince Albert. Craig Mushka, who gave some new details about the investigation at a press conference on Monday. Braden Herman was found dead near Little Red Park on May 11th. Cst Bernie Herman, a 32-year-old member of the RCMP, is charged with first-degree murder. He and Braden Herman are not related – although Mushka revealed Monday that they have known each other for several years and are related to the same northern Saskatchewan community. Earlier that day, Bernie Herman had called an accomplice and made “disturbing comments” that he had killed someone, Mushka said. The accused agreed to come to his accomplices’ house. Once there, the RCMP was contacted as the house is in their jurisdiction and the accused was taken into custody without incident, Mushka said. During the RCMP’s initial response, Bernie Herman provided information on where police could find the victim, Mushka said. RCMP members attended the area and found Braden Herman’s body. He appeared to have been shot, Mushka said. Prince Albert Police Service has seized Bernie Hermans service pistol and other force-using devices as part of the criminal investigation. However, Mushka said the weapon used in the murder could not be confirmed yet. Bernie Herman was not on duty at the time of the offense, he said. Investigators continue to gather statements to gain insight into the nature of their relationship and the possible motive, he said. Investigators processed the scene near Little Red River Park and executed search warrants at a home located at 3300 Dent Crescent Block in Prince Albert.







