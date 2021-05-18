The world’s oldest cave art, including famous hand clichés, being extinguished by climate change

Some of the world’s earliest cave arts, including the oldest hand-stencil drawing, are degenerating at an “alarming pace” due to climate change , according to a new study.

Sulawesi Island in Indonesia is home to cave art dating back more than 45,000 years. Ancient cave paintings include descriptions of animals, mixed human and animal figures, hand-painted clichés with red pigments and mulberry, and what is probably the earliest narrative scene known in prehistoric art.

For example, in Leang Tedongnge Cave in the Maros-Pangkep region of Sulawesi, researchers have found the art of hand stencils dating back 39,900 years and the rock art showing a delightful pig that is at least 45,500 years old.

The Maros-Pangkep region is home to 300 different art sites in the limestone caves. Since the 1950s, archaeologists have reported anecdotally that ancient paintings, which have survived for tens of thousands of years, have been “being wiped and peeled off cave walls,” the study authors wrote in Conversation .

“Cave paintings in Sulawesi and Borneo are some of the earliest evidence we have that people were living on these islands,” they wrote. “Tragically, in almost every new place we find in this region, rock art is in an advanced stage of decay.”

But the reasons for this were not clear, so the team decided to investigate by analyzing some of the oldest known examples dating between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago in 11 different areas in the region.

Using a variety of techniques involving powerful microscopes, chemical analysis and crystal identification, the researchers discovered traces of salts in the caves. They found calcium sulfate and sodium chloride in stone flakes in three of the 11 countries and high levels of sulfur, which is a component of salts, in all countries, suggesting that salt deposits could cause deterioration, according to a statement .

High humidity or high temperatures are favorable for the formation of salt crystals; the salt is carried from the water to the air and after the water evaporates, the salt is left behind as a deposit on or below the rock surface. Salt deposits expand and shrink as the surrounding environment heats and cools, causing repeated rock strain, the authors write in the paper. Some salt deposits may expand to three or more times their original size when heated.

This repeated strain eventually causes the rock to crack and crack.

Extreme climate

The findings suggest that over the past four centuries at least the Maros-Pangkep rock art has deteriorated more and more, and over the past 40 years that erosion has accelerated rapidly due to man-made climate change, according to the newspaper.

“Australasia has an extremely active atmosphere, fueled by intense sea currents, seasonal trade winds and a reservoir of warm ocean water,” the authors write in The Conversation. “However, some of his rock art has so far managed to survive tens of thousands of years through major episodes of climate change, from the cold of the last ice age to the onset of the current monsoon.”

But climate change is now “magnifying climatic extremes,” they write. Higher ambient temperatures and more severe and frequent extreme weather events are accelerating changes in temperature and humidity that trigger salt formations, according to the statement.

“Increasing frequency and severity” of droughts caused by the so-called climate cycle The boy and the accumulation of moisture from monsoon rains in nearby areas “provide ideal conditions” for the evaporation, salt formation, and aeration of cave surfaces that hold ancient art, the authors conclude in the paper.

Not counting the threat from industrial limestone quarries, the ‘loss’ of the painted lime ‘canvas’ from the salt bloom [formation] “El Niño’s conditions are the most urgent threat to the preservation of rock art in the region,” the authors wrote in a letter published in the May 13 issue of the journal. Scientific Reports .

They call for more conservation, monitoring and research to be done in these areas. “Indonesia’s extremely old cave art lies within a dynamic tropical environment that makes it particularly vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change, adding unique urgency to this call for further research,” they write in the letter.

Originally published in Live Science.