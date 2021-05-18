3 held for the murder of a foreigner near IGIA; the victim was planning to return home





Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a Kenyan national near Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Tuesday. DCP (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said the accused have been identified as Virender Singh (33), Gopal Singh (34) and Dilbagh alias Billu (35), all residents of Rangpuri Village. The victim has been identified as Jama Said Farah. Police said Monday, they received a phone call about a body lying near Centaur Hospital. Police found a phone near the body and dialed the last number dialed. The call was picked up by a Manoj Sahu who was a travel agent. The travel agent then sent a copy of the deceased’s passport which helped identify him, said Mr. Ranjan. Police later discovered he had booked a flight through him from Delhi to Somalia. The travel agent then informed Farahs Jena’s daughter, who then called the police and stated that her father had come to India two weeks ago for the treatment of a heart disease. Immigration permit Due to the pandemic, his treatment was postponed. Therefore, he was returning to his country through Somalia on Monday. However, he was denied immigration permission at IGI Airport due to a lack of visas in Somalia and was charged by airlines, the officer said. Farah then got out and took a taxi, using a collection app, to a hotel in Mahipalpur. This was the last she heard from him. The girl also shared the booth registration number. With the help of the registration number, police arrested the owner of the vehicle, Virender. He allegedly told police that he and his friends Gopal and Dilbagh were in the taxi when the victim boarded. They had a quarrel with Farah over the fee and the accused hit him and threw him in the street. They also took the valuables and luggage so that his identity could not be ascertained. Police said the accused appeared in court and were further remanded in custody.

