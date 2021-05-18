Chinese stance on the South China Sea conflict

South China Sea has been controversial for as long as anyone can remember, but tensions have risen in recent years due to the involvement of the United States and the rest of the international community. The main dispute is over territory as well as sovereignty over the islands in the region. Parasel AND Spratly are the two island chains that are most controversial.

Philippines filed a lawsuit in the Permanent Court of Arbitration after China’s actions went against a 2011 agreement. The Hague Tribunal was established in 2013 under the procedure set out in Law of the Sea Convention.

The commission ruled on the legality of Chinese conduct in the region. The Tribunal’s decision was entirely against China and a clear victory for the Philippines. After determining that some areas were within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, The Hague Tribunal ruled that China was violating the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone.

Countries like Australia, the US and Japan have supported this decision. But China found loopholes in that decision and began militarizing the South China Sea through reclamation in 2016. This has led to three military-level Chinese Ocean airports. This marked the violation of China’s commitment to prevent the militarization of the South China Sea and has been severely criticized by the international community.

The disputed South China Sea is protected by the Law of the Sea Convention. China has used a tripartite approach to justify its claim over the disputed sea. She has offered one argument after another when the international community disagreed with these claims. These claims are not in line with the Law of the Sea Convention and have no legal basis.

Historical rights

China claims that until the 1930s, the South China Sea was completely under its jurisdiction. He also claims to have owned most of the islands in the sea because of historical rights since ancient times. It has shown evidence of occupation in recent times; 1902-39. Even after the end of the war in 1945, the Republic of China (now Taiwan) took control of these islands, specifically Spratly and Paracel, from Japan in 1952 through a peace treaty. China argues that since there was no objection to their claim to these islands by the international community, then there can be none. This argument has little merit in customary international law, simple possession cannot be the law itself.

Second, even if China’s argument is accepted, it would go against its claim over maritime space. Vietnam has also shown evidence of historical control on several islands within the South China Sea. Therefore, if this methodology is taken to determine the majority claim over the ocean, China would have to share maritime space with Vietnam and there would be no economic monopoly on trade and mineral resources there. This is an extremely soft argument and is not respected by the international community.

Nine-line rule

The nine-line rule is the weakest argument given by China. It is a dotted line drawn by China to define the maritime space under its control and overlaps the territory of the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Vietnam. This line is based only on an unofficial map drawn by a Chinese cartographer in 1947. This is an extremely vague claim because there are large gaps in this dotted line and it has not been clear whether China is claiming control over the islands at sea. or the controversial sea itself.

China uses this argument as the nine-line line is about 1,200 miles away from the line established by the current Law of the Sea Convention. This is an extremely lenient argument and is not respected by the international community as there is no basis in international law. The nine-line argument also finds some of its roots in China’s historic claim to rights. China has defended its position by saying that if nations and the UN spoke out against this rule in the past, then they had no right to do so in the present. This reasoning seems weak as international law is an evolving process and past consent cannot be used as protection.

Reclamation project

China’s reclamation project seems to be a later thought and a revisionist argument after rejecting the other two arguments. Prior to 2016, the common belief in the international community was that the assertion of sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands would create the exclusive economic zone that would cover most of the South China Sea. This is why the previous attempts mentioned were an attempt to assert sovereignty over the two islands because of their strategic geopolitical importance. This was completely extinguished by the 2016 decision of the Hague Tribunal.

First, the decision stated that there was no basis for China historical law argument Second, the decision of the Hague Tribunals stated that the islands Paracel and Spratly do not qualify as islands. They were declared rocks and unsuitable for human habitation. This status is rock guarantees only a territorial sea and adjacent area and not an exclusive 200-mile economic zone. China rejected this decision completely. Following the decision, China launched a 3,200-hectare reclamation project that included the regeneration of submerged land and the start of human settlement there. The reclamation project has also led to the militarization of these reclaimed features. China halted reclamation in 2018 following massive outrage in the international community.

Although parts of the reclaimed land are surrounded by water during a high tide and are suitable for human habitation, they still do not qualify as islands. According to Article 121 of the Law of the Sea Convention, the third criterion to qualify as an island is that the land must be a natural formation. Claims for Chinas fail here. If the reclaimed land does not qualify as an island, it cannot create an exclusive economic zone. Therefore, the reclamation project has not yielded favorable results for the Chinese government.

Despite its claims that it has no support under international law, China has used the militarization of recovered minors islands in the South China Sea so that it can maintain control over 80 to 90 percent of the maritime space. Following strong international pressure, China halted the reclamation project and talks for one Code of Conduct in the South China Sea began Predictably, China stopped participating in the discussion. Tensions have risen as China has gradually expanded its claims to the region. Recently on its map named 80 islands near the islands of Paracel and Spratly which have been under the control of Vietnam. Such actions have led to massive outrage in the international community.

The most recent development has been the entry of the United States into the conflict under the guise of defending the sovereignty of these islands and helping the cause of China’s rivals. The United States began its own exercises of freedom of navigation which included navigation through the territorial miles of the islands claimed by China. This act essentially violates China’s maritime claim, at the same time asserting the validity of the laws of the Law of the Sea Convention. These U.S. exercises have also been criticized by scholars for being hypocritical. The US never ratified the Maritime Convention Act in the US Senate. Therefore, his actions seem to be fueled by hidden motives of economic progress. This was followed by military training in July last year. These exercises are an attempt to maintain control over the massive transport routes in the disputed sea.

The fear is that continued militarization and military exercises by China along with the US in the South China Sea could spiral out of control. It would be wise to assume that U.S. entry into the conflict is for their benefit and does more harm than good to the maritime dispute. It would be reasonable to argue that the countries involved should actually resolve the dispute with the help of ASEAN and defining their boundaries in the disputed South China Sea. This can help add more weight to their side while negotiating with China. Compromise on both sides may be the only solution to defuse the high tensions of this dispute.