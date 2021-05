Dresden Heist: Fifth suspect arrested after stolen treasure

Written by Jack GuyJames Briggs, CNN A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with Brave heist in which about 100 of Europe’s most worthless treasures were stolen from the Green Bridge in Dresden Castle in Germany. A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday night in an apartment in Berlin, according to Jrgen Schmidt, senior public prosecutor and spokesman for the Dresden public prosecutor’s office. The suspect could face charges of aggravated gang theft and arson, the Dresden public prosecutor’s office said. He has been on the public wanted list since November 17, 2020 and is the fifth and final suspect police were looking for in connection with Heist, though the investigation continues. About 100 items were stolen in November 2019 when thieves gained access to the Green Vault, which houses one of the largest collections of masterpieces on the continent. A spokesman for the Dresden Public Prosecutor’s Office is answering questions about the arrest. Credit: Sebastian Kahnert / photo alliance / Getty Images The Green Vault features an astonishing collection of historic jewelry and precious ornaments – from glittering crystal and agate carved bowls to gold figures and fashion jewelery cups from gilded ostrich eggs. The suspect was arrested during an operation carried out by the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany, in cooperation with the Berlin Criminal Police Office, the Dresden police and special forces. After his arrest he moved to Dresden and will be brought before the investigating judge on Tuesday. On 17 November 2020 three more suspects were arrested in Berlin, and a fourth was arrested in the German capital on 14 December 2020. 1/8 Inside the green safe Dresden Castle is a residential palace that incorporates Baroque, Renaissance and Classic styles. Today it houses a splendid museum complex, including the Green Vault. Credit: Dresden State Art Collections The investigation – along with the search for the locations of the stolen art treasures – is still ongoing and, due to the scope and complexity of the case, is still expected to take considerable time. The Green Garden is seen as a place of national importance by many Germans. It is one of the oldest museums in the world and has attracted a large number of high profile visitors in the past. German Chancellor Angela Merkel received US President Barack Obama for talks at the safe in 2009.

