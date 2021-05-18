UK expected to be on Covid EU whitelist allowing tourists to enter | Coronavirus

Britain is expected to be included in a white list of countries from which tourists will be admitted to the EU, but holidaymakers may still be required by prudent governments to quarantine and take the Covid-19 tests.

Successful UK vaccination program and limited level of infection will probably allow EU member states to add Britain to an expanded list of countries from which tourists will be allowed on Friday.

As it stands, only Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand are on the list from which non-essential travel to the EU is allowed but the threshold is being lowered and the UK will easily meet the criteria.

However, there remains a significant doubt whether British holidaymakers will be able to avoid quarantine and Covid tests in the EU if they choose to travel this summer given concerns over the emergence of the highly transmitted Covid-19 variant first discovered. in India.

At a meeting Wednesday, EU member states will give the green light to rules allowing fully vaccinated people from any non-EU country to enter. But there are negotiations between member states and the European parliament whether governments will jointly lift requirements for tests and isolation on arrival for those who can prove their vaccine status.

A number of EU governments want to retain the right to impose testing and quarantine obligations on those entering their territory. On Friday, the German government designated the UK a coronavirus risk zone due to the identification of variant B.1.617. Anyone entering Germany from risk areas must show a negative test result or be quarantined.

If representatives in Brussels will not be able to find agreement on the issue of testing and quarantine, it could be left to EU leaders at a summit on May 25 to decide whether there should be common rules.

With the UK government also warning against travel to countries on its amber list, which includes every EU destination except Portugal, prospects for anything close to a normal holiday season remain sluggish.

No. 10 was forced to oppose George Eustice, Secretary of the Environment, who told BBC Radio 4 Today: “We do not want to stop traveling altogether and why, because [the health secretary] Matt Hancock determined, that we have the amber list, there will be reasons why people think they need to travel either to visit family or to visit friends.

Boris Johnsons spokesman said the governments’ stance was still determined that people should not travel to countries if they were not on the green list. The position of governments is that people should not travel to amber countries, the spokesman said.

Asked why travel to those countries was allowed and international travel fines were lifted if the government still wanted to discourage travel, Downing Street said: “We are moving into a situation where the public can take responsibility for their actions and I think it is important to stress that in general, this is what we are seeing.

Thousands of people headed to destinations such as France, Greece, Spain and the US, with more than 150 flights reported to have departed on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination center in north London, Johnson said: I think it is very important for people to understand what amber list place is: it is not somewhere where you should go on holiday, let me I am very clear about that.

And if people go to an amber place, they absolutely have to do it for some urgent family or business urgent reason, then please keep in mind that you will have to self-isolate, you will have to do tests and do your passenger location form and all the rest of it.

Concerns have also been raised about the conditions for passengers passing through British airports, where passengers have been reported to wait for hours in close quarters with passengers from high-risk, red-listed countries seeking quarantine at the hotel.

No 10 said it was working with airports to continue to improve processes and said the government expected arrivals to be directed in a safe Covid manner.

However, Heathrow seems to have blamed the government for the delays, telling complaining travelers on Twitter that border waiting times have sometimes been unacceptable and we have called on the UK government to address the problem as an emergency. The airport said the responsibility for the separation of passengers lay with the UK Border Force.

The chairman of the elected committee for internal affairs, Yvette Cooper, said there was a super-pervasive danger inside the airports. If they do not have those things in place at a time when everyone is desperately trying to keep moving forward, there is a real danger that ends up simply going backwards, she said.

The European Commission had proposed on May 3 that member states jointly ease restrictions on non-essential travel from third countries, but a number of EU countries have already acted unilaterally.

The Portuguese government has said it will welcome tourists from the UK and some EU countries with low infection rates by midnight on Sunday, but travelers will also need to show a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before departure.