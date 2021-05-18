Belarus blocks popular news sites, controls its office and staff





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Authorities blocked a popular news site in Belarus that covered months of protests against the country’s authoritarian president, and they also raided the site and some of its journalists’ homes.

Belarusian authorities claim that Tut.by violated media laws by publishing content on behalf of BYSOL, a foundation that helps victims of political repression. They said the foundation did not have proper state registration. Officials also charged Tut.By with tax evasion and launched a criminal investigation into the site’s senior staff members, who could face charges carrying a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Authorities raided Tut.by’s offices in Minsk and other regions and the homes of journalists and its employees on Tuesday, breaking down the door leading to the apartment of Maryna Zolatava, the site’s editor-in-chief. At least six Tut.by employees – including Zolatava and Tut.by journalist Alena Talkachova, whose apartment was also searched – were questioned, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said. Tut.by said on its account in the Telegram messaging app that law enforcement officers also visited Yuliya Charnyauskaya, the widow of the site’s founder, Yury Zisser, and she was hospitalized after suffering an episode of hypertension. According to Tut.by, at least 12 of the site’s employees have been arrested and the whereabouts of several journalists from other media who went to the news site’s office in the morning to cover the raid remained unknown. Independent media in Belarus came under pressure following mass protests sparked by the controversial re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko, who has led Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, won his sixth term in office in the August election. Opposition supporters and some poll workers said the election was marred by fraud and the opposition rejected the results.

Lukashenko also launched a crackdown on demonstrations, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people. More than 34,000 people have been arrested since August, and thousands were brutally beaten. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. ” According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 16 reporters are currently behind bars awaiting trial or serving their sentences. Last year, the government removed Tut.by. It continued to function despite, but two of its journalists remain in jail. Katsiaryna Barysevich was sentenced to six months in prison for her investigation into the death of a protester, and Lyubov Kasperovich was sentenced to 15 days in prison on Monday after covering a trial related to the protests. The Belarusian Association of Journalists issued a statement on Tuesday calling on the Belarusian government to stop blocking media work. “Actions against the country’s largest and most popular news site are part of a deliberate government policy to limit uncensored information in the country,” the statement said. “After the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, dozens of socio-political websites and media outlets were blocked in Belarus and a number of print media were forced to stop publishing.” The European Union Delegation to Belarus also condemned the crackdown on Tut.by in a Facebook statement. “Tut.by has been the flag of Belarusian journalism for the last 20 years, read and appreciated by most internet users in the country and beyond, as well as by diplomats working with Belarus. “Media freedom must be respected,” the statement said. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko in the August presidential election, called the authorities’ actions on Tuesday “a deliberate killing of the media and independent site Tut.by.” “The mob of people in power in Belarus is a real occupation regime: they are killing the media, they are killing parties and communities, they are killing us – on the streets and in prisons,” said Tsikhanouskaya, who fled Belarus. pressure from authorities and is currently in exile in Lithuania, he said in a statement. She added that she and her team were in contact with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, demanding an “immediate response from the EU”.

