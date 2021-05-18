International
Named Bishop of Hong Kong: Good, important dialogue is religious freedom
Hong Kong (CNS) – Appointed Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan told the media in Hong Kong that people should start with a sense of trust and not assume that Beijing is the enemy and he hoped the dialogue would develop a better understanding.
“It’s not that I’m afraid to talk about controversial or political issues. “On the contrary, we believe that prudence is a virtue,” he said.
“Religious freedom is our fundamental right,” he added. “We really want to talk to the government not to forget it. “It is important to allow religious freedom, matters of faith – not just Catholic, but every religion should be free.”
The Diocese of Hong Kong introduced the designated bishop at a press conference on May 18, a day after Pope Francis appointed him a bishop. Appointed Bishop Chow, 61, is provincial of the Chinese province of the Society of Jesus. To allow the Jesuits to appoint a new provincial superior, his episcopal consecration will be December 4, the Sunday Examiner, the newspaper of the Diocese of Hong Kong, reported.
The Catholic Office of Social Communication announced that Cardinal John Cardinal Tong Hon, the apostolic administrator of Hong Kong, will continue in office until Bishop Chow is appointed to the canonical possession of the diocese after his installation.
At the press conference, Father Chow answered a series of questions about his vision for the diocese, its relationship and integration with Hong Kong society, and its relationship with the church in China.
Answering a question about how he would bring unity to the church community, which has been highly polarized in the recent past, he said that when he was just appointed, he had no big plans.
“But I believe there is a God who wants us to be united. Unity is not the same as uniformity. I always mentioned in my schools, we must respect unity in plurality. “Something is something we have to learn to respect – pluralism,” he said.
Since 2006, Appointed Bishop Chow has been overseeing the Wah Yan Colleges, two prestigious Jesus educational institutions in Hong Kong. He described his role as a supervisor as being a “bridge”.
When asked by Sunday Examiner about his role as a bridge to the diocese’s larger perspective, Father Chow said: “Two years ago, Hong Kong and even my school community were very divided. The question was how to bring about healing. It takes a long process – and I’m not saying I was successful, but I’m doing my best. Listening sensitively is very important and that is the basic point. ”
Responding to a question from the Examiner on Sunday what his fears or concerns might be and the difficulty he had in accepting the appointment, he said he believed that “the bishop of the diocese should have come better from the diocesan priests”.
However, he said, “I have discussed and distinguished with my father the general in Rome. Finally, as a Jesuit, I owe my obedience to the Holy Father. ”
Bishop Chow’s nominee said, “The Holy Father wrote something – in his own handwriting – that he ‘acknowledges that I am a bishop.’ I read the letter – in Italian, I do not know Italian – but it has been translated for me. To me, that was a sign I had to take it. And Hong Kong is a place I really love, my hometown and the place where I grew up. ”
Answering a question about accompanying young people in the future, especially on occasions such as observing the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Bishop Chow said: “There are different ways of commemorating. Sometimes in the past I had joined the event in the public arena, but there were times when I could not go. So I pray, I pray for China, I pray for all those who passed away in 1989. If possible this year depends on legal requirements. “
A reporter asked Father Chow what advice he would give to Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, who is also a Catholic. She has been criticized for losing contact with people and refusing to listen to their views. He replied that he has not yet met the chief executive and it is not appropriate for him to advise him through a press conference.
Lam and other officials in Hong Kong have faced increasing pressure since China implemented a new security law banning subversive and secessionist actions in the former British colony. Last July, Zheng Yanxiong, an old Chinese politician who ruined a continental democracy movement, was appointed to oversee its implementation.
When Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, some democratic rights were guaranteed for at least 50 years under the “one country, two systems” agreement. However, the imposition of security law practically puts Hong Kong under full Chinese administration and indirectly ends the agreement that allowed Hong Kong semi-autonomous status.
