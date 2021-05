UAE to offer boosting supplements to Sinopharm vaccine recipients

UAE says it will provide augmentation photos for those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will begin delivering a third boost to Chinese-backed Sinopharm vaccine recipients six months after their initial two-phase vaccination. The brief statement comes after some residents in the UAE reported receiving a third blow amid concerns about their antibody levels. Adding to concerns about efficacy, China’s top disease official last month said current vaccines offer low protection against coronavirus. China has distributed hundreds of millions of doses of domestically produced vaccines abroad and is relying on them for its mass immunization campaign. The state-owned company has not publicly published peer-reviewed data on the final phase of clinical trial research and has been criticized for lack of transparency. As part of the proactive strategy of states to provide maximum protection to society, the door is open to the public to receive an additional supportive dose of Sinopharm vaccine for people who have previously received the vaccine and who have completed more than six months per second , said Dr. Farida al-Hosani, an Emirati health spokeswoman, during a statement broadcast on state television. The UAE initially said the vaccine was 86% effective in the first public release of information on the effectiveness of the shootings. But over time, she has not provided any study data to support her figures. In March, an official from a state-affiliated company that distributes Sinopharm in the UAE admitted that a very small number had already received Sinopharm booster shots in the UAE. This interview with a state radio network sparked confusion among those who had already taken Sinopharm and was later told they could not switch to another vaccine. The capital of Abu Dhabi extended Sinopharm widely, while the neighboring emirate of Dubai began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-Astrazeneca. In recent weeks, Abu Dhabi has also started offering the Pfizer hit. The World Health Organization recently gave emergency approval, paving the way for millions of doses to reach countries in need through a UN-backed program that launches coronavirus vaccines. The UAE boasts that it is one of the fastest per capita vaccination campaigns in the world. The country had relied heavily on Sinopharm’s intention to vaccinate its large foreign workforce.

