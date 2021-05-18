Strengthening Military and Economic Ties, post-COVID-19, By Muhammadu Buhari

President Emmanuel Macron and President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: SUN.

Today, leaders from across Africa meet in Paris to discuss plans to recover from the influence of a common enemy COVID-19. But for African nations from across the Sahel region and beyond, issues are inseparable from the fight against another common enemy that is terrorism. And as the fight against coronavirus, it is what we are fully united with France in our strong determination to overcome.

All over the world, conflict and coronavirus have not been far apart. As governments have struggled to contain COVID-19, jihadists have taken advantage of the vast arid expanse of territory that stretches between the Sahara and sub-Saharan Africa. Terrorist incidents have become tragically common throughout Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Around Lake Chad basin, Boko Haram terrorism has taken advantage of the pandemic and pushed back to my country Nigeria while still launching attacks and attacks in Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

We have seen more than once how Boko Haram which in French means l’ducation occidentale est un pch – can be regrouped, taking shape and tactics. Matters only a few years ago, they were reduced to a landless group, where they once controlled an area in Nigeria three times larger than Lebanon. It has demonstrated why pushing against a front can be futile if groups can simply migrate to pools of uncertainty beyond porous boundaries. However, as instability has spread, so the networks that support it have been strengthened whether they are arms supply chains from Libya, ideological imports of Al Qaeda and ISIS from the Middle East, or trafficking networks that take money from those who escape instability and feeds them into the system that generates it.

Meanwhile the infection is spreading farther and reaching the heart of Europe and France is not sparing from malignancy, with innocents killed on its streets. In that context, our destiny is bound. Paris has therefore been active in this common war. French Operation Barkhane has provided critical boots on the ground to increase safety throughout our region. Although challenges remain, it has ensured that a vast expanse of territory does not descend to the lawless playground, where terrorists disguised as fighting for Islamic groups can thrive and multiply freely. This assistance is deeply appreciated in the region.

Now Nigeria and France need to deepen our counterterrorism cooperation if we are to overcome this disaster especially after the assassination of the late President of Chad. Where for historical connections, support came to Nigeria from the UK and to the G5 from France, terrorists do not recognize these differences lined up at the border. We need to be agile and flexible, collaborating across our borders to cut off the heads of their groups.

Indeed, we have already done much to strengthen our bond. Intelligence sharing is well developed, along with training against improvised explosive devices. But there is more we can do in cross-border military exercises and coordination strategy. At the same time, we know that France has borne the brunt of the fight against terrorism in the region, and we, the leaders of the Sahel countries, must also do more to present a unified front to lobby other Western nations. , especially the United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union, for further military and humanitarian assistance.

However, we know that military gains do not provide the whole solution. Without security, economic opportunities remain fragile. Without economic opportunity, the tendency for conflict increases. The solution must therefore be reciprocal. If we improve those conditions, it leaves our people vulnerable to indoctrination, as one is vulnerable to COVID-19 without the vaccine.

In the Sahel, crises converge. Traditionally, this vast arid land has been poorer than its Mediterranean neighbors to the north and fertile land to its South. Now, climate change and environmental degradation are tightening the region of water resources, emptying opportunity and increasing competition between different groups for scarce resources. Consequences from Libya have spread throughout the region with weapons, making any disputes and competition much more destructive. And it is under these conditions that the lies and propaganda of terrorists who falsely claim to be Islamists promising salvation can find an audience. Islam is a religion of peace.

To counter these, we need to focus on initiatives that steadily spread opportunities far and wide across the Sahel. Transport links across the Sahel have been destroyed, most of them still remnants of the colonial era. For growing regions of the young population, reviving these connections or rebuilding them is essential. This allows efficient distribution of labor; movement of inputs such as seeds, fertilizers or equipment in areas that need it; and goods to obtain products or extractive products in the market or value-added factories.

Now, as the world emerges from the pandemic, we have the opportunity to rebuild better. Although we always knew, COVID-19 underscored how interconnected and interdependent the world is. With that shocking memory, we can create a world with that idea in front of it that offers security and opportunity for both of us.

Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) is the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This piece was originally published this morning by the Paris-based magazine, “Le Point”.





