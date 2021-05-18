Norfolk Health Chiefs: “Do not contact GPs for second strokes”





Health chiefs have urged people not to contact GPafter after it was announced that some coveted blows would be brought forward. Doctors’ operations in Norfolk and Waveney have been bombarded with calls since a change in national guideline was announced last week.









People in Norfolk and Waveney have been asked not to contact their GP for second Covid strokes

– Credit: Danielle Booden Those over 50 and those assessed clinically vulnerable will now be given second doses within eight weeks of the first, instead of 12 as previously advised. The decision was made following a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), in an effort to ensure that those at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19 were given maximum protection earlier. However, the change has resulted in GP practices in the area having to receive an influx of calls from the patients in question they have already exceeded their eight-week window. A spokesman for the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioner Group, who has been leading the local distribution, said: “If you are already on the eight-week window since your first dose, please do not worry. “A text will be sent to you shortly or you will be contacted by an NHS organization to reschedule your appointment to an earlier date.” Those who initially booked their vaccines in the national system should have already received a text to bring forward their second meeting. You can manage your online booking by visitingnhs.uk / kovid vaccination, where you can cancel the original appointment and do it again. Alternatively, you can call 119 between 7 and 11:00 for free seven days a week.











– Credit: Danielle Booden Anyone who has their first stroke in an operation, a GP-run site, a hospital or walk-in center is instructed not to contact their local practice and instead wait for contact from the NHS. The spokesman added: “Our GP practices continue to be very busy and we need to keep our phones clean for patients who need an appointment with a GP or nurse for other health and urgent care issues. “Please be patient. No one will be left behind and our teams are doing a fantastic job of keeping the vaccination program moving and getting people booked.” For all under the age of 50 and not part of priority groups 1-9, second doses will still be developed after about 12 weeks.

